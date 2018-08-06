Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that attending both a hurling and gaelic football match is on his bucket list in an interview ahead of the new season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that attending both a hurling and gaelic football match is on his bucket list in an interview ahead of the new season.

'I have to watch hurling in Ireland' - Jurgen Klopp reveals that watching GAA is on his bucket list

Klopp was with his side in Dublin last week as they thrashed Italian side Napoli in the Aviva Stadium, and in an interview with journalist James Pearce he discussed his sporting interests beyond football, revealing that both of Ireland's domestic sports were on his list of must-do sporting experiences, along with rugby and cricket.

"I have to watch hurling in Ireland," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“I also need to go to a Gaelic football match live for sure.

“I have this kind of list and seeing the All Blacks playing rugby is on there too, probably a home game.

“Cricket? Yeah, I need to experience it, I just don't understand the scores.

“I see them constantly flash up on the TV but I have no idea who's in the lead. It could take a while for me to get cricket. Baseball seems a bit easier to count the points at least.”

Online Editors