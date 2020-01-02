Ireland U21 cap Adam Idah is targeting a run in the Norwich City team, and a possible FA Cup outing this weekend, after he made his Premier League debut for the Canaries.

'I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a young boy' - Idah targets more game time after Norwich debut

Cork lad Idah (18) became the fourth Irish teenager to play in the Premier League this season, following U21 team-mates Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly, when he came off the bench late on in City's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Idah says he's the latest player to benefit from manager Daniel Farke's focus on the Canaries' academy and Saturday's FA Cup tie away to Preston could offer the ex-College Corinthians player another opportunity.

"I am delighted, I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a young boy, I am very honoured and delighted to have made my debut," he told the club's website.

"I was delighted to even be on the pitch and to be able to make that small bit of impact when I came on was great for me. Now it's time for me to keep the head down and hopefully try to get a few more minutes."

Boss Farke says Idah has work to do but he sees the player's potential "He looked pretty sharp when he came on, but he knows he has to improve and work further on. It’s not that easy to produce just by pressing a button to be a Premier League player at his age, but he’s got a lot of potential," Farke said.

Idah has been encouraged by the progress of young players under Farke.

"Everyone knows that he trusts a lot of young players with the likes of Max (Maximillian Aarons), Todge (Todd Cantwell), Jamal (Lewis) so for me, working under the boss is unbelievable, I know that he trusts me, bringing me on, and I am grateful to have him as my manager," he added.

Online Editors