I hate facing Doherty so I'm glad we have him, says Spurs boss Jose

With Tottenham set to open their Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday week, manager Jose Mourinho has at least solved one headache for the forthcoming season by signing Matt Doherty.

"I hate to play against him, so I'm so happy I won't play against him again! I'm so happy that we have him," said the Spurs manager after Doherty completed a £15million (€16.8m) switch from Wolves and signed a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old's unveiling on social media also caused quite a stir as it showed him deleting some old tweets in which he revealed himself to be an Arsenal supporter. With that issue put to bed, Doherty is now focused on taking his career to the next level.

"I'm very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty said. "(They have) the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I've seen. My time at Wolves was fantastic, I haven't got a bad word to say about the whole club at all," added the former Bohemian.

"But now I just feel that coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level. I really feel like with Tottenham now I am really taking a big step forward."

Spurs beat Birmingham 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and Doherty revealed he was pushing to be a part of that game, even though his move had yet to be announced.

"Whenever you start something new, you want to start well and get off to a fast start - I can't wait to get going," he added.

"Obviously there was a friendly yesterday, I wanted to travel down yesterday and play in the game, that is how excited I am to be coming here."

The arrival of Doherty is likely to signal the end of Serge Aurier's three years in north London.

Doherty, who joined Wolves in 2010, played 50 times in all competitions last season and scored seven goals as they finished seventh in the league and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

Irish Independent