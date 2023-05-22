‘I f***ing love you, you know that’ – Sky Sports apologise after Man City’s Erling Haaland swears live on TV

Sky Sports had to issue an apology after Erling Haaland swore live on television during Manchester City's title celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's team were given the Premier League trophy after winning their fifth title in six years, with Arsenal's defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirming they had retained their crown for a third-successive season.

Players were celebrating on the pitch with a number of stars giving live interviews to Sky's punditry team pitchside.

But Jack Grealish's interview took an unexpected turn when Norwegian striker Haaland came into shot to scream “I f***ing love you, you know that” to the England winger before returning to join in the celebrations.

Presenter Dave Jones immediately apologised for the incident, although it is not the first time Haaland has swornlive on television. The former Borussia Dortmund frontman accidentally swore twice in an interview after his first Premier League game for City, at West Ham.

Haaland also conducted an interview of his own with Geoff Shreeves, breaking off part of the way through to enjoy a celebratory dance with the City fans.