‘I feel a bit for them’ – Jurgen Klopp’s sympathy for chaotic United as Rangnick admits 4-0 drubbing ‘humiliating’

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks on as Paul Pogba is substituted after only 10 minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he felt sorry for Manchester United after his side handed out a 4-0 drubbing to their rivals in a one-sided encounter at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s first two goals since February 19 – making it nine in his last six matches against Liverpool’s historical rivals – were supplemented by strikes from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mané but the final scoreline hardly told the whole story of a horribly one-sided match.

It puts the pressure on Manchester City, who host Brighton tonight, with Klopp conceding he had sympathy for United's plight.

When asked to reflect on his side backing up their 5-0 win at Old Trafford earlier this season with this latest hammering he offered these comments to the BBC.

"It doesn't happen often, and I don't think it will happen often. It is not a normal situation," he said of the 9-0 aggregate score line.

"They are not in a good moment and on top have a lot of injuries. When Pogba left the pitch they played without their usual midfield. The pitch can become really big with a lot of offensive players on it.

Read More

"Centre midfield with (Nemanja) Matic and (Bruno) Fernandes is not how you want to play. Nothing against the players, it is just not their natural game. We had 70-75% of the ball and they have to defend and that is not easy. I feel a bit for them.

"They changed a bit second half and pressed a bit differently. We didn't find direction to pass the ball in and around the six-yard box and they end up with a corner. But what this team does really well is adapt to changes. To learn on the pitch.

"From time to time it takes a little longer. The rest of the game was just nice to watch. Top football. The desire we showed from the first second. The first goal was pure determination. Two players getting in behind and first touch. Luis was alone in front of the goal.

"An outstanding goal. Second goal, a wonderful goal. The play between Sadio and Mo. Could have scored more. A good night for all with a Liverpool heart."

Klopp reserved special praise for Thiago Alcantara, who turned in a magnificent performance to boss the midfield battle.

"He is a good player. We have to keep him fit," he added. "He has good rhythm, which helps. He is in the right spaces, the little turns and passes.

"We don't have five million players like this on the planet. Only a few see things earlier than everyone else and also have the technical ability to get the ball there as well. A top game from him. Everybody was outstanding and that is what you need to win against Man Utd."

United manager Ralf Rangnick offered up very different sentiments, as he didn't try to hide his exasperation at the efforts of his players.

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating," said Rangnick. "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now.

"When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.

"The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second best in all relevant areas.

"Second half we changed a centre-back with Jadon Sancho. The first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. Had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off."