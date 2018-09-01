'I don't watch Jose Mourinho press conferences' - Jurgen Klopp responds to criticism from Man United boss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to respond to comments from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suggesting he should get criticism for his lack fo trophy success at Anfield.

Mourinho heads into Sunday's game at Burnley under huge pressure after back-to-back defeats and he suggested on Friday that the managers who finished third and fourth in the Premier League last season, as he pointed an accusing finger at Klopp and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League or fourth," said Mourinho on Friday, with Klopp's name then thrown into the discussion by a member of the media.

"He never wins anything in international for example. That’s his problem, I tell you what I think, how he feels. And I answer you the question.”

Klopp was asked about the comments after Liverpool's 2-1 win at Leicester ensured they secured a fourth successive win to start the Premier League season and he served up this jovial response.

"He is right," declared Klopp. "He is probably the most successful manager in the Premier League at the moment. I have no problem with that, but I don't watch Jose Mourinho press conferences. Should I? I might start doing that.

"I have no clue what you are talking about, but when he said I did not win anything outside Germany he is right. That is easy to see."

