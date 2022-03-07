‘I don’t trust Arsenal’ – Gary Neville praises club’s youth revolution but voices concern over top-four hope

Gary Neville has tipped Arsenal to continue improving after praising the youth revolution that has put together a serious challenge for Champions League qualification.

A 3-2 win at Watford on Sunday pushed the Gunners into fourth place, above Neville’s old team Manchester United, and the ex-defender was impressed by how Mikel Arteta has brought in the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

“[Arteta] is [backing] good youth,” he told Sky Sports on Sunday. “He has got players there, was it two years ago against Chelsea when there were a few players missing for various reasons?

“And he brought in Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe. He brought those three in that day and we thought, ‘This could be difficult’. And they were sensational.

“I think, from that moment, Mikel Arteta has recognised that is the way forward for the club. That he wants players he can work with. He can grow with and he can mould. They will have that fighting spirit.”

Despite Arsenal going a point clear of Manchester United with three games in hand, Neville tipped his old side to stay in the top-four fight.

United and Liverpool come to north London in the coming weeks before the Gunners face trips to Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham in a tough run-in.

“I don’t fully trust Arsenal, I think it will be brilliant for the club and Mikel Arteta if they do it, that group of players has been fantastic,” he stated.

“But they’ve still got some big games to play - United still have to go to Arsenal and there’s a long way to go. United could still do it.”

