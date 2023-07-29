‘I don’t think things are perfect behind the scenes at all’ – Matt Doherty not happy with Wolves’ pre-season preparations

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the pre-season friendly match between Celtic and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Ireland and Wolves defender Matt Doherty admits things are not perfect behind the scenes at the Molineux and insists the club need to bring in some more bodies before the transfer window shuts.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui also hit out at the lack of new signings earlier this week, with the club’s spending currently restricted due to financial fair play rules.

Doherty returned to the club last week, having spent a decade at Molineux previously, but Lopetegui has seen several key players depart this summer including Ireland centre-half Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Joao Moutinho, among others.

Doherty hopes the club can secure a few more signings before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

“I don’t think things are perfect behind the scenes at all,” the Swords native told Viaplay Sports, after Wolves’ 1-1 draw against Celtic at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

“But as players there is nothing we can do about it except go out onto the pitch and carry out what the manager wants us to do.

“The season is not far away. We’ll just knuckle down, get training, work hard and see what happens in the transfer window, but for sure we do need some bodies.”

Doherty is back at Wolves after a spell at Tottenham Hotspur was followed by an ill-fated move to Atletico Madrid in the second half of last season, which saw him play just 16 minutes of La Liga action.

The 31-year-old says he had initial reservations about a potential return, before discussions with Lopetegui helped get the three-year deal over the line.

“No, not an easy decision,” added the 36-cap defender.

“Purely because I have been here before and you are always kind of wary going back to somewhere you have been. You don’t want to kind of ruin what you might have done before.

“But then when I spoke to the right people, the manager really wanted me to come which obviously helps. You want a manager who believes in you and wants you to play for him.

“I guess it looked like an easy decision on the outside but there was some thinking I had to do.”

“It is unbelievable, close to 30,000 for a friendly,” he added, having come as a late substitute to win the penalty which led to Wolves’ late equaliser.

“You always love playing in the national stadium. We have a big game coming up here in our next camp (the Netherlands on September 10).

“Every time you get out here is pretty special, even if it's not for your country.

“I think Celtic have been in Japan for the last few weeks so maybe they suffered a bit of jet lag.

“We came on strong towards the end. Obviously you can see most of our players were playing a lot of minutes today. Look, it's a good run out in front of a great crowd so I think everybody’s pretty happy.”

Wolves begin their Premier League campaign away to Manchester United on August 14, and Doherty is confident his side can prove people wrong this term.

“We have not given ourselves certain goals yet. As a group maybe we will speak about that closer to the season, or maybe we won't and just get on with the job in front of us.

“Every team's goal initially in the Premier League is obviously to stay up. But we are ambitious players, we want to achieve things that maybe people didn't think we could.

“We’ll be going into the season full of confidence and I think we’ll do well.”