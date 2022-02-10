'I don't think they smell our breath already' - Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool not yet close enough to Man City in title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Manchester City are not yet catchable at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking after Thursday night's 2-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield, Klopp reflected on the title race with Pep Guardiola's City, and said: "I don't think they smell our breath already. We just try to win football games.

"It was not the best game we ever played but we were good enough to win. We had the clear, bigger chances. We were deserved winners and that's all what you want."

Klopp praised Diogo Jota's contribution after the Portuguese made it five goals in his last four appearances.

Klopp told BT Sport: "The second goal is a brilliant goal, I love the counter-press. But the first goal is really when you are in a goal-scoring moment, when you are there. That is exactly what is happening for Diogo at the moment and he is really helpful for us.

"He was not a bargain, we did not get him for free. But it was obvious the potential was there, the work rate he puts in.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, centrr, celebrates with his team-mate Fabinho, left, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League win over Leicester City at Anfield. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

Whatsapp Liverpool's Diogo Jota, centrr, celebrates with his team-mate Fabinho, left, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League win over Leicester City at Anfield. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

"If you have that there is always space for improvement. We really thought he would be an outstanding player."

Jota went past 100 career club goals as his double sunk Leicester and outshone Mohamed Salah's homecoming.

Jota has now scored in 18 different Premier League games for the Reds, of which they have won 15 and drawn three, and he is proving an integral part of the club's challenge on four fronts.

His first on Thursday took him into three figures, the second late on was his eighth against Leicester.

The return of beaten Africa Cup of Nations finalist Salah came from the bench, but it received the loudest cheers of the night when he eventually arrived just before the hour.

By then the home side had been leading for 24 minutes courtesy of Jota's close-range strike after Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Virgil Van Dijk's header.

The Portugal international has more than played his part over the last couple of months, scoring 12 in last 16 appearances, and his Premier League tally of 12 this season is only four behind Salah.

But Salah, possibly fuelled by his final heartbreak in Cameroon, could have had a hat-trick within 20 minutes of coming on had he not been denied by two good Schmeichel saves and the angle of crossbar and post.

The man who took his place in the starting line-up for his full debut, Luis Diaz, the £37.5million signing from Porto, also produced an encouraging display and would have opened his account had it not been for the continued excellence of Schmeichel.

With Sadio Mane, a newly-crowned African champion after success with Senegal, set to return for Sunday's trip to Burnley, Jurgen Klopp's attacking options look stronger than ever.

But, even though this win cut Manchester City's lead at the top back to nine points and they have a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium still to come, Liverpool are going to need all the firepower they can muster.

Which is why it was something of a surprise it took them 34 minutes to break down a Leicester side low on confidence after Sunday's humiliating FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest, which prompted manager Brendan Rodgers to drop five players, including the likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho.

But, after a brief early flourish, which saw James Maddison force the first save from Alisson Becker, the home side established a degree of control.

Schmeichel saved from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino twice either side of Jota's opener when Daniel Amartey lost Van Dijk at a corner.

Liverpool's command extended into the second half until the introduction of Salah and Harvey Elliott created a slight disruption as Leicester's attacking changes, Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans, produced some impact.

But it was not long before the hosts regained their composure, mostly thanks to the individual brilliance of Salah, whose twisting turns in the penalty area saw him denied at the near post, with Schmeichel's outstretched hand in a one-on-one preventing a certain goal, before the frame of the goal frustrated him one further time.

Diaz also saw the Leicester goalkeeper deny him a goal in front of the Kop before Jota's smart shot on the turn found its way under the Denmark international.

Leicester manager Rodgers praised his players' commitment on the back of Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Rodgers told BT Sport: "Tonight was not just about the result, it was about restoring pride.

"You saw the supporters at the end clapping the players off. They gave absolutely everything in the game and showed some real moments of quality.

"We took a really top team right to the very end until they were comfortable. It was much more like us, tactically we were good in the game and organised.

"We got into some good areas but in the final third of the pitch we lacked a little bit of care and precision on our pass. Otherwise we could have made more chances."