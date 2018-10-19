'I don't think I would celebrate like crazy' - Jose Mourinho shows humility ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho has insisted he will control his emotions if his Manchester United team beat Chelsea on Saturday, as he insists he "respects the stadium and respects the supporters" of his former club as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has endured some miserable defeats against Chelsea during his reign as United manager, with last season's FA Cup final loss against Antonio Conte's side one of four losses on his record against the Blues since his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

He was annoyed by the behaviour of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and was on the end of some abuse from Blues supporters after his side lost 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October 2016, but he insists he has respect for the club where he won three Premier League titles.

"For me is another game," he stated. "Would I celebrate like crazy my team goal at Stamford Bridge or my team victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so.

"I think I would try to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters that were my supporters and stadium for many years. Apart from that is another match for me, I want to do well for my team, players, support, I am 100 per-cent Manchester United tomorrow, no more space than respect for the stadium and the fans."

Mourinho went on to back United's decision to hand defender Luke Shaw a new long-term contract, as he paid tribute to the player for having the right attitude despite public criticism from his manager.

"The players are different, men are different, players are different and they react in different ways to the development process," he added.

"Luke reacted in the best possible way in these difficult moments, the moments where he was not selected, not playing regular, he was saying the same all the time, 'I want to play for you and United I am going to make it and be the player you want me to be'.

"He did it, he faced the process in a brave way he started the season before the season start in the best possible way where he went for holidays with a club fitness coach and he arrived in day one in much better conditions than a player that has a holiday just for fun and rest.

"Then by the tactical point of view I think he absorbed all the information, all the work we accumulate in the past years, mentally he got stronger and of course the happiness of this season to start playing and play regular and to feel the place was his place and the national team, even though he was not happy with his injury against Spain, also the feeling also helped.

"An accumulation of factors, an important contract for the club to keep him and important for him because is what he wants and when he gets a new contract with Manchester United I think was good news for us."

It has also been confirmed that Mourinho has asked for extra time to respond to an FA misconduct charge relating to comments he appeared to make on camera after his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle in the last round of Premier League matches.

