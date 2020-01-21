'I don't think he is ready at all' - Jose Mourinho confirms he has held talks with Troy Parrott over his future at Spurs

Dublin-born teenager Parrott is the only recognised striker currently available to Mourinho after Harry Kane picked up a hamstring injury at Southampton on New Year's Day that could rule him out of action for the rest of this season, yet it seems the 17-year-old is not in Mourinho's short-term plans to fill the void.

The Spurs boss has previously stated that Parrott will get chances to play despite his tender age, but he has now confirmed that he has staged talks with the player that left little doubt where he fits into his current plans.

While Mourinho believes 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga is ready for Premier League action, it is clear that the Spurs boss is not ready to afford the same opportunities to Dubliner Parrott.

"I'm ready to answer you because I had a long conversation with him today, so I'm ready to share with you a little bit," said Mourinho of his discussions with Parrott.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire

"I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance and three years.

"In Tanganga's case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing, playing in his age groups, playing in England national team (underage teams), which also gave him some experience.

"Then with me it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

"I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can have minutes. I'm not saying he's not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don't think he's ready at all."

Mourinho also refused to be drawn on suggestions that Tottenham could make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the final days of this month's transfer window, after the 32-year-old Uruguay forward confirmed he wants a move.

"I think I have a very good relationship with Mr Nasser and Mr Leonardo," stated Mourinho, referring to the PSG chiefs.

"I want to keep that great relation, and good relations are based on respect, and I'm not going to talk about a player from Paris Saint-Germain.

Jose Mourinho had nothing to say about SPurs being linked with a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

"Unless you want to joke and they are my friends, they could send (Kylian) Mbappe on loan. More than that I have nothing to say."

Mourinho also confirmed that he intends to start unsettled midfielder Christian Eriksen in Wednesday night's players Premier League game against Norwich, as he confirmed his proposed move to Inter Milan has not edged any closer to a conclusion.

"We are very poor for two reasons," added Mourinho, addressing those who he said are obsessed with transfer stories.

"One because we are not buying a player every day and second because I am the kind of guy who refuses to speak about players from other clubs, which some managers they are happy to do it.

"I don't do it, so any name you can throw at me, I will say that player belongs to club A, B or C and I don't talk about players from club A, B or C.

"And in relation to Christian, the answer is not good for you. The answer is he is selected for tomorrow."

