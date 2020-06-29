'I don’t see a weakness' - Graeme Souness backs Liverpool to dominate English football after title triumph

FORMER Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has backed Jurgen Klopp’s champions to dominate English football for years to come.

Jordan Henderson will join Souness among the ranks of Liverpool captains who have lifted the English league title when he gets his hands on the Premier League trophy next month and Souness is convinced it could be the first of many title wins.

"When I look through this Liverpool team, I don’t see a weakness," declared Virgin Media Sport analyst Souness.

"All aspects of the team works so efficiently and what Klopp has done is improve players, which is always the sign of a top manager.

"They work their socks off, they are in your face all the time and they actually bully teams, as far as the law allows you today.

"I spent some time with Klopp a few weeks back and told him he has a team that is destined to win a load of trophies.

"Of course, as a manager, he is reluctant to agree with you, but given the age and qualities they have, this is a team that is going to be around for a while. They are the real deal.

Read More

"They should have won the title last season, but Man City did something incredible to beat them to it and to come back now and do what they have done is quite exceptional.

"In my eyes, Liverpool and Manchester City are the best two teams in European football right now and if you look at how easily Liverpool have won the title, it shows you what a great team they are to beat opponents who are that good so comfortably.

"This is a special team and don’t worry about comparing them to my Liverpool team or the team that won so many trophies in the 1980s, we are talking about a special team."

Souness admits the great regret of his career was overseeing the start of Liverpool’s demise as his spell as manager of the club coincided with the beginning of their fall from grace in the English game.

The Scot, who won three European Cups with Liverpool during his glorious playing career at Anfield, admits managing the club is a unique task and he saluted Klopp for ticking so many boxes.

"It is like a religion to the people of Liverpool, it’s more than a football club," added Souness.

"The people of that city live and breathe Liverpool Football Club and there is nowhere like it under the lights when that choir start singing.

"It takes a manager with big character to handle the pressure that goes with the job, but Klopp got it from day one and the fans got him from day one.

"This is a happy club led by a manager who must have had a Scouse relative somewhere in his family tree because he is one of them.

"A great communicator, a great leader and a man every player wants to play for. Liverpool are very lucky to have him."

Online Editors