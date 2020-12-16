'I don't know what he means' - Klopp bemused by Mourinho 'bad behaviour' insinuation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was bemused by a verbal attack by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho after Roberto Firmino earned his side a dramatic 2-1 win at Anfield.

Spurs had chances to end Liverpool's long unbeaten Premier League record on home soil, but Harry Kane missed a sitter before he allowed Firmino to find space in the box and head home a 90th minute clincher.

Mohamed Salah's deflected first half show and Son Heung-min's equaliser set the game up for a thrilling second half, with Liverpool finding a way to win.

The game finished with Mourinho exchanging words with Klopp on the touchline, with the Spurs boss accusing his rival of what he considered to be "bad behavior" on the touchline.

"If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That's animated? For some reason I am different. That is the only thing I say," stated Mourinho.

"Everything is fine between us. The referees let him behave the way he does. It's not my problem. I feel sad for it because I can not do it but it's just the way it is."

"I told him (Klopp) the best team lost and he disagreed, but that's his opinion."

Klopp admitted he was confused by Mourinho's accusations, as he offered up his verdict on a big win for his champions.

"I don't know what he means," stated Klopp, when the suggestion that his behaviour on the touchline was questionable.

"He said to me, the best team lost. Nothing serious, he said it himself so I don't have to repeat it. No argument.

"Overall it was a good game against a counter-attacking monster, the possession we had we did incredibly well. Yes they have scored a goal, had two chances, apart from that we controlled the game and it is a massively deserved three points and I am happy.

"For me, it is offside (the Spurs goal). They watch it 20 times, but when I saw it, it is offside. There is nobody to blame, the best way to defend Tottenham is to keep the ball all the time.

"It was just a really good game and I am so happy we scored that goal because it felt like 70% of the ball against a top side. Bobby (Firmino), what a header, I am over the moon for him. What a game he played, those movements, he opens up all the other gaps."

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed his side's performance as the best of their season so far.

"It was a good game, very tactical, probably what you expect in terms of us dominating with the ball, creating chances and getting done on the counter. Overall the performance was outstanding," he said.

"We concentrate on keeping going until the final whistle goes. I am delighted with the lads. We deserved the three points. One of our best performances of the season.

"We focus on ourselves. It might give them a dent but it is more about us. Our focus has to be on the weekend against Palace."

