'I don't dream about the league title' - Jurgen Klopp predicts the hardest phase of Liverpool's season now beckons

The European champions opened up a sizeable lead at the top of the table after an eight-game winning run to open their Premier League campaign, but that ended with a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

They head into Sunday's game against Tottenham with their lead at the top of table trimmed to three points after Manchester City's win against Aston Villa on Saturday, with Klopp telling former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson the next two months will be decisive in their title surge.

"We are in a better position than we would have expected at the start of the season," Klopp said, in an interview with Sky Sports.

"We have created a proper basis to work with, but the hardest period ever will come up next. November, December, crazy.

"We have to be lucky in some moments. We have to fight for it, and that's what we do. No guarantees and no, I don't dream about the league title. I didn't dream of the Champions League final and we won that."

Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in June (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool's win against Tottenham in last season's Champions League final ended Klopp's wait for a first trophy at Anfield and he went on to suggest the victory changed the mentality of his players ahead of another meeting with Spurs on Sunday.

"We went into this season with a different mindset," he stated. "We all know how important self-confidence is and when the things you do work out, the boys were more convinced. I still think we have a lot of space to be more convinced in ourselves and to be more natural."

Klopp also predicted his Liverpool side will face a fired-up Tottenham on Sunday, after they sprang back into form after a tough start to the season with a 5-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last Tuesday.

"The situation of Tottenham I cannot judge because I have no idea what happens there and stuff like this," he added, reflecting on a poor start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"Football is like this, from time to time things don't work out. But now we saw that game (against Red Star), and it was not the only game because even in the other games, when the results were not really there they had good moments as well.

"It was not that they forget how to play football, that Harry Kane doesn't know anymore. He showed in that Red Star how good he can be. Then (Heung min) Son, then Dele Alli finding rhythm and all that stuff.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino go head to head again (Steve Paston/PA)

"They are always able to put a proper performance in on the pitch and that is what we have to expect. It's no problem.

"On top of this, we won the Champions League final, we know that. I think we were very respectfulin that moment with all the celebrations, but we were still the one who were on the other side of that night, so that's another additional motivation to put some things right.

"In the end, it's a football game between two really good teams and the situation around will not make a massive difference. We will not be that confident that absolutely nothing can happen to us or whatever, and they will not play like a team with the points tally they have.

"They are a top side in the Premier League and they will be a top side in the whole season in the Premier League. We have to respect that and play the best football we can play against them."



Online Editors