'I don't believe his tears' - Sergio Aguero's father questions Pep Guardiola's emotional tribute

Sergio Aguero's father has questioned Pep Guardiola's show of emotion over the striker's departure from Manchester City, saying that he 'doesn't believe his tears'.

Aguero left the club after ten years this summer, signing a contract with Barcelona after his deal with Man City expired. The Argentine won five league titles during his stint in Manchester and his two goals in his final appearance ensures he leaves England with the record for most goals for a single Premier League club.

Aguero has had an up-and-down relationship with Guardiola during their time together, with the Spanish manager often rotating his star striker out of the team.

After Aguero's final home appearance, Guardiola became very emotional as he summed up the attacker's contribution to Sky Sports, but speaking to A Radio La Red, Aguero's father Leonel del Castillo says he doesn't 'believe' the manager's emotional farewell.

"I don't believe his tears. For me, he never wanted Kun. He always wants to be the main man and not the players," he told A Radio La Red, via TYC Sports. “I don't believe [in] Guardiola. He never wanted it [the CL trophy], he wants to be the protagonist of all the teams.”

"He says that he [Aguero] is irreplaceable and he does not have him in the squad.

"There are things about Guardiola, he is a great coach. But from one day to the next the players change you, the environment changes. You never know if you are a starter or not.

"There is someone who says if you are not here to stay at the club and you have no choice but to change. He [Aguero] was [allowed to stay] until the last time [he renewed his contract] but it was not possible [this time] - team where he is an idol."

Aguero's father also revealed that the striker had offers to stay in the Premier League before he settled on Barcelona.

"Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in him until the last moment. If he did not stay in England he would go to Italy.”