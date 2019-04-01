Jamie Carragher insisted he did not need to apologise after he celebrated Liverpool's dramatic winning goal against Tottenham on Sunday with an excited commentary on Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher insisted he did not need to apologise after he celebrated Liverpool's dramatic winning goal against Tottenham on Sunday with an excited commentary on Sky Sports.

'I don't apologise' - Jamie Carragher admits euphoria got the better of him after Liverpool's win against Spurs

Carragher screamed "Mo Salah you little dancer!" after the Liverpool forward saw created the confusion in the Tottenham box that led to Toby Alderweireld's last-minute own goal in a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's men, with the former Reds skipper insisting the need for him to be a neutral observer in his role as a TV pundit needed to be abandoned for one of the most dramatic moments of the season.

"I don't apologise. I'm a massive Liverpool fan and I'm desperate for them to win the league," he stated, after watching Liverpool return to the top of the table.

"Liverpool didn't play well and were lucky. Sometimes in competitions, you start to think 'is our name on it' as Liverpool have had luck today.

"You go back to the Merseyside derby with the (Divock) Origi goal. It was Tottenham that looked more likely to win in the second half but it's been one of those days for Liverpool. As a player, you'd be bouncing into that dressing room at Melwood but they'll know they'd have to improve.

"Again, Liverpool weren't at their best. But Jurgen Klopp called it before the game about how the nerves will play a part at different times. He said that this is the time to enjoy it.

"I can't say many Liverpudlians were enjoying this. History tells you that to win a title, you have to score late winning goals, and Liverpool have done it so often this season."

Carragher's Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested 'something is happening' in Liverpool's pursuit of the Premier League title, as they found a way to win another game that appeared to have slipped away from them.

"They weren't at their best," stated former Manchester United defender Neville. "Once Tottenham sorted out the tactical side of things in the first half where they just had a problem with the narrow midfield getting out to the full-backs - Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were running wild down those wings - Tottenham played a good game here and will feel really disappointed.

"We used to have this saying at United: 'Something's just happening'. You can't explain it. Tottenham looked the most dangerous. Liverpool had some threat from set-pieces but not really from open play. But if you can grab those late goals when the other team look most likely to score, you have that feeling.

"Liverpool haven't been at their best - they weren't against Fulham but they have got the result and they're in a good position."

Online Editors