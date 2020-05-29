'I could hardly walk' - Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he has recovered from Covid-19

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he and his wife have recovered from Covid-19, saying he 'could hardly walk' as the virus struck him down.

Rodgers has now recovered and is back in training with Leicester ahead of their return to Premier League action at Watford in three weeks time, yet he appears to have been struck down badly by the virus shortly after football was suspended.

"Me and my wife had it just after (football) broke up," Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester. "A week later I really started to struggle, I had no smell and no taste.

"I had no strength, and I really struggled, and my wife was the same as well. I got tested and we both had it. I could hardly walk. It reminded me of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, as you climb higher you get more breathless.

"Walking 10 yards felt very different. I went for a run, and I just couldn’t do it. I felt really weak, had no real appetite, and had a weird sensation for three weeks of having no taste."

Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 was the last Premier League match to be played before all sport was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Foxes set to resume their push to secure Champions League football next season when the games resume next month.

Online Editors