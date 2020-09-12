| 14.9°C Dublin

I can't understand how Man City are Premier League favourites - they are still the number two team

John Aldridge

Pep Guardiola. Photo: AP

THE bookies have installed Manchester City as Premier League title favourites and I just can’t see how they have come to that verdict.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool last season and have not done enough in the transfer market to solve their defence problems in a summer when they have lost David Silva and Leroy Sane.

I’m sure their sugar daddies have enough spare change in their oil-rich bank account to spend big ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline and yet at this moment in time, I think Liverpool are the team to beat this season and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp and his players feel that way.