I can't believe it but Liverpool could actually qualify for the Champions League

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Expand

WE saw a glimpse of the old Liverpool as they beat Manchester United 4-2 on Thursday night – and now Jurgen Klopp’s men have to make that win mean something.

Amazingly, victories in their final three games against West Brom today, Burnley on Wednesday and Crystal Palace at Anfield next Sunday may be enough to secure Liverpool a top-four finish in the Premier League – and they have to take this unexpected lifeline.

