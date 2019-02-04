'I can't believe how bad Liverpool were' - Jamie Carragher says title pressure is affecting Jurgen Klopp's side

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher hit out at Liverpool's sub-standard performance in their 1-1 draw at West Ham, as he suggested the pressure of leading the title race is getting to Jurgen Klopp's players.

Michail Antonio's first half goal cancelled out an early strike from Liverpool's Sadio Mane, with Klopp's Premier League table toppers failing to respond in the second half as Divock Origi missed a huge chance to win the game in injury time.

After last Wednesday's nervy 1-1 draw against Leicester at Anfield, Carragher suggested this latest setback will strengthen the belief that Liverpool are feeling the title tension with 13 games still to play in this Premier League season.

"There was a lot of frustration out there tonight," Carragher told Sky Sports. "There was a lot of poor performances. I can't believe how bad Liverpool were, but they are still top of the league and they are still right in the title race.

"I don't feel Liverpool have the quality off the bench that Manchester City do and there is not a massive difference in quality with the Liverpool squad and Tottenham either. It shows how important Liverpool's front three are and they have to stay fit."

Carragher went on to suggest Liverpool may enjoy some pressure being relieved if they fall behind Manchester City or third place Tottenham in the coming weeks, as he claimed they may be better coming from behind in their bid to end the club's 29-year wait for a title triumph.

Michail Antonio fires home the equaliser for the home side (Adam Davy/PA).

"If Liverpool go one or two points behind City or Tottenham, it might not be the end of the world," stated Carragher. "They are trying to hold on their this lead and maybe they don't like it. Liverpool have not had a blip this season and it may just be a case of that, but they have not stopped the talk that they are not enjoying the pressure.

"Liverpool are not alive, they are not streetwise enough defending set-plays. Also, teams can see that they can slide it down the side of the defence as well now so there are a few issue there now. They should have lost the game against Leicester and they could have lost at West Ham as well.

"I would not say Klopp has to earn his money now, but he is the big figure in that dressing room. That is not a dressing room full of winners. James Milner won a title at Man City, but Klopp has done it before in Germany and he is working with a set of players looking to win their first title.

"This is not a time to panic. Liverpool are still right in the title race. They are a fantastic side and they will come back. They will win five or six matches in a row, but they have to respond now and prove this is just a blip."

Online Editors