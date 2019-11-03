Jamie Carragher has been a vocal supporter of the use of VAR in the Premier League this season, but he has now conceded the technology has not enhanced the game as he admitted he could no longer support its use.

'I can't argue for it any more' - Jamie Carragher changes his tune on VAR and admits it has not worked

Liverpool legend Carragher has defended some VAR decisions this season as he suggested accuracy was important in the game, but after another weekend of contentious decisions, he has been forced to change his tune.

After Roberto Firmino's 'goal' for Liverpool at Aston Villa was ruled out by a contentious off-side VAR decision, the call to send off Tottenham's Son Heung-min for his trip that contributed to a serious injury for Everton's Andre Gomes on Sunday sparked fresh debate.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino scores a goal before it is disallowed by VAR (Nick Potts/PA)

There was also a lengthy delay in the Everton v Tottenham game as VAR officials assessed a handball in the box from Dele Alli and then appeared to come up with the wrong decision, with Carragher conceding the experiment of using video referrals has not worked this season.

"I am now looking at it and thinking that I can't argue for it any more," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I am probably seen as someone who is pro-VAR in terms of how I have spoken about this at the start of the season and in terms of how I have reacted to things on social media.

"I was never pro-VAR. What it was is that I felt it should have been given a chance and in some ways, I felt I was fighting for VAR because so many people were negative about it from the start.

"VAR has been brought in to help our game. And when I say our game, it's not just the players, it is the supporters, the pundits, the owners.

"We have the best game in the world so how can we make it better? How can it move with the times? That's why I was supporting it. Never stand still. Other sports are doing it.

"I am actually tired of listening to people complaining about it and I have got nothing to come back at them with because the whole point of VAR was to help referees.

"We spend so often in this job talking about decisions by referees. We are now spending probably double or triple that time talking about decisions so it hasn't done what it was brought in to do."

There have been suggestions that referees should make use of the video monitor at the side of the pitch to check on big decisions, but Carragher is not convinced that will solve the problems.

"The thing about the picture on the side of the pitch, I didn't want referees to look at that," he added. "I wanted someone to look at that cold in Stockley Park or wherever it may be.

"The referee is running over there having made the decision, the crowd is screaming and shouting, he's hot and bothered and he's got two sets of benches in his ear.

"So I am not sure it's this thing that will cure everything if the referee goes over there.

"When it was first brought in for the FA Cup, there was an incident when West Brom beat Liverpool and the referee spent minutes over by the side of the pitch. That is one of the big reasons why it wasn't brought in for the Premier League.

"But we have to try something. I am actually at the stage now where I don't want VAR and I can't believe I am saying that."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not a fan of how VAR is making referees officiate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino are among the high profile who have warned VAR is in danger of damaging the game in the last 48 hours and it may be that changes will be made to modify how it is used by Premier League and refereeing chiefs.

