'I am really, really worried about Manchester United' - Keane bemoans 'lack of energy, enthusiasm and quality'

Roy Keane admits Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under 'huge pressure' to hang on to his job after his side crashed to a third Premier League home defeat of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side at Old Trafford, as another limp United display was added to woeful performances against Crystal Palace and Tottenham in recent weeks.

It inspired Keane into typically passionate response, with the former United skipper pulling few punches as he ripped into Solskjaer's under-performing stars.

"Where do you want me to start? A lack of energy, of enthusiasm, and a real lack of quality," Keane told Sky Sports.

"That really concerned me. No quality, no composure. Some of the performances were really poor. Have they turned a corner? It's the longest corner ever. I am just not convinced by these players.

"I looked at Rashford closely today. His body language was shocking. Shrugging his shoulders when things didn't go his way? You roll your sleeves up when you play for Manchester United. I don't see any leaders out there. I am really, really worried about Manchester United now.

"A real lack of quality. There's a long way back for this club. I don't see men out there. I don't see guys who you want to be in the trenches with, guys you would trust.

"Really, really worried for United now. The last year, year and a half you’re saying give them the benefit of the doubt, recruitment, what’s happening upstairs, there’s problems.

"But what I saw today going back to the home games even against Palace, Brighton away, Spurs at home even Chelsea, real lack of quality at Manchester United and long, long way back for this club."

United manager Solskjaer admitted he was frustrated by his side's display, as they faced to build on their 5-0 Champions League win against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

"When you have played well you think you can take your foot off the pedal but that is not how it works because this was a big game against a good team and you have to be absolutely spot on with everything," said the Norwegian

"If you are slightly late for a tackle they get away from you and you give a foul away and we weren’t at the races.

"We were too sloppy, too many passes went astray and the rotation was not there.

"Too many things that can go wrong in a game did for us today. Today we didn’t get the response we hopes for.

"We played fantastic on Wednesday and now we lose. But we need to get points on the board. Now we need to focus on next week and Everton.

"I’ll just keep on working. It is a good group that wants to win, go forward and work hard. Today they will go home disappointed but I know these boys and they will get back at it."

