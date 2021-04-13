'I always get food' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son weighs in on bizarre war of words with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got into a war of words after Man United's 2-1 win over Spurs. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The war of words between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho has taken another turn with the Man United manager's son hitting back at the Spurs boss.

Man United beat Spurs 2-1 on Sunday, with a moment of controversy emerging after Edinson Cavani had a first-half goal ruled out after VAR ruled that Son had been fouled by Scott McTominay in the build-up.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said that the midfielder had gone down too easily, and used an unusual analogy to explain his feelings.

"If my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him to help him up, yeah, he won't get any food," Solskjaer said in his post-match interview.

"I'm saying the same now as I did the first time we played them. We weren't conned, the referee was."

Mourinho responed angrily to the comments, and like Solskjaer, used food to get his point across.

"Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because as a father you have always to feed your kids, doesn't matter what they do.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids you steal. I'm very, very disappointed.

"With me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I have told Ole already what I think about his comments."

The feud has now taken another twist, with Solskjaer's 20-year-old son Noah, who is a professional footballer with Norwegian outfit Kristiansund BK, weighing in, claiming that Mourinho's comments are a deflection from the fact that his side were beaten by the Red Devils.

"Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too," the youngster told local newspaper Tidens Krav.

"I always get food, I can assure everyone about that.

"[Team-mate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today.

"I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost."

Online Editors