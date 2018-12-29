'I almost cried' - Jurgen Klopp's emotional reaction to Liverpool's demolition of Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his team would not lose their focus as they moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 5-1 demolition of Arsenal at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino's stunning hat-trick blew the Gunners away, with additional goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensuring Liverpool took advantage of Tottenham's slip up as they suffered a shock home defeat against Wolves.

Liverpool fans may be getting very excited by the prospect of a first league title success for their club in 29-years, but Klopp was keen to downplay the opportunity his team have given themselves ahead of next Thursday's game against Manchester City at the Eruhad Stadium.

"We cannot look too far ahead and we won't allow that to happen," declared Klopp. "We were aware of the Tottenham result ahead of this game, but we can't allow that to affect us.

"The performance in this game suggests we remained focused on what we can affect and that is our own results. We haven't conceded a lot of goals this year so we didn't know how we'd react, but the response after Arsenal scored first was world class.

"We stayed clam and really forced the mistakes. Bobby's (Firmino) second when Sadio (Mane) won the ball. Wow. It was perfect defending, but we knew in the second half that the game wasn't finished so we wanted to control it.

"Mo Salah gave the penalty to Bobby and I almost cried because we all know how much Mo wants to score goals. It was really nice. Overall 5-1 against Arsenal doesn’t happen too often so I'm really happy with the boys.

"Now on to the next game. It doesn't matter how big the lead is in December. We will remember that."

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool’s fourth from the penalty spot (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk declared 'everything is possible' for his side as they head into 2019 with a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League, as he saluted another high scoring victory at Anfield.

"We still need to improve a lot of things," he stated. "We are very happy with situation at the moment, we have to keep intensity high and continue in this way.

"Anything is possible. We are in a good way, it’s tough but it’s a great time to be a Liverpool player."

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was quickly turning his attention to the game against Manchester City on Thursday as he suggested it was an opportunity to open up a huge gap at the top of the table.

"City is a huge one," declared Robertson. "Everyone in the squad has been looking at, but in December we've knocked the games off one by one and we've now got a healthy lead. We look forward to it. We will rest now and prepare for that game."

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring a goal against Arsenal at Anfield – (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Unai Emery saluted Liverpool's attacking firepower, as his side were hammered into submission at Anfield.

"I think we started well with the first goal and then they had the difference with attacking moments, determination and quality. We couldn't stop this moment," said Emery.

"The second half we wanted to little by little impose ourselves to find one goal but another penalty closed the match. Bad result. This loss we can use to be better.

"We know we need to defensively get better. Liverpool have progressed a lot and it is an example for us. We need to do this progress."

Online Editors