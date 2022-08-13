| 24.6°C Dublin

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Brentford's second goal. REUTERS/David Klein Expand

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Brentford's second goal. REUTERS/David Klein

Erik Ten Hag's start as Man United manager has descended into nightmare territory after his side went in at the break trailing Brentford 4-0.

The Red Devils came into the away game with the London side off the back of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

However, they conceded two calamitous early goals before the home side hit two more to take a four-goal cushion in at half time.

Brentford took the lead after only 10 minutes thanks to a mistake by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Spaniard allowed Josh Dasilva’s weak long-range shot squirm through his hands and roll into the net.

De Gea was at fault again nine minutes later, selling Christian Eriksen short with a pass and allowing Mathias Jensen to nip in and double the lead.

Brentford were 3-0 up within half an hour when Ben Mee bundled the ball home at the far post from a corner

It was 4-0 five minutes later when Ivan Toney teed up Bryan Mbeumo to finish past De Gea.

