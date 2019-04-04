Sport Premier League

Thursday 4 April 2019

Huge boost for Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk is passed fit to face former club Southampton

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been passed fit to face former club Southampton on Friday.

The centre-back sustained a knock to his ankle in the 2-1 win over Tottenham but has trained this week without any issues.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in full training but are unlikely to be included yet.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Lallana, Keita, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi.

Press Association

