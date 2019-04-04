Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been passed fit to face former club Southampton on Friday.

Huge boost for Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk is passed fit to face former club Southampton

The centre-back sustained a knock to his ankle in the 2-1 win over Tottenham but has trained this week without any issues.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in full training but are unlikely to be included yet.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Lallana, Keita, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi.

Press Association