Howard Webb’s Sky Sports appearance a watershed moment for Premier League as curtain is pulled back on VAR

For years, football supporters in stadiums and at home have been kept in the dark about how controversial refereeing decisions have been reached.

But at last the curtain has been pulled to one side and we can finally see the inner workings of the process. It was fascinating viewing.

Howard Webb in his previous role at Proref in the United States, where Major League Soccer was one of the first leagues to introduce video assistant referee, built a reputation of excellent communication with the stakeholders in the game.

Webb and his VAR manager, Greg Barkey, operated a weekly review show of key decisions that helped to convince stakeholders in the game that technology improves the decision-making process.

Last night, we were able to see and listen in on various scenarios and gain an understanding of the process of the VAR, the assistant, the replay operator and the communication that takes place between them and the on-field referee to review a decision.

I have been saying for a long time that the bewilderment of fans in stadiums feels like it will continue unless a change is made by the lawmakers – IFAB and FIFA – to allow live broadcast of the process.

The explanations from Webb on the show were clear and he was right to say that VAR should produce maximum benefit with minimum interference.

Going public in this way was an astute move and we need to see a weekly review show for Premier League games highlighting and examining VAR decisions.

Long term we need to convince lawmakers that live conversations about decisions should be allowed to be broadcast when the review process is taking place for the fans inside the stadiums.

With Howard Webb in charge of our referees, we will see improved standards of officiating in the future.