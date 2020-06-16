How Pep responds to being replaced as football's alpha male will be the most compelling storyline of all

Jurgen Klopp’s supernova persona radiates such relentlessly blinding wattage that even a sun king like Pep Guardiola can seem exiled to a kind of semi-darkness.

For maybe the first time in his imperious coaching life, the prince of Catalonia is confronted by the jolting truth that he must defer to a rival as world leader in his field of expertise.

After so long as football’s undisputed and untouchable matinee idol, a cosmic figure robed in a uniform of stardust, Guardiola's name will trail that of Liverpool's evangelical German when the credits for the Premier League's Project Restart blockbuster roll on Wednesday evening.

Even arch-devotees of Manchester City's North Star would struggle to describe that new hierarchy – one with Klopp at the tip of the pyramid - as any kind of injustice.

The German's reanimating of Merseyside has been something wondrous, a leviathan work made possible by a ground-breaking tactical masterplan, his messianic personality and a fierce emotional intelligence that has charmed and captivated the crimson tribe he leads.

A 25-point canyon between the league leaders and their nearest pursuer delivers the most emphatic rebuke to any counter-thesis disputing the reality that, at this precise moment, Klopp is The Man.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Pep's response to a new world order that will jar with his alpha male personality might be the most compelling available storyline as football shakes itself from its coronavirus-enforced hibernation.

The title race is over bar the highly emotional dotting of i's and crossing of t's, so Guardiola seeking to remark his territory offers an irresistible stage play.

To achieve that goal, he can take only one route: The one that brings him a third Champions League battle ribbon, a first in nine years and, critically, a first without Lionel Messi as a guardrail against failure.

From Barca to Bayern to The Etihad, Guardiola has enjoyed a Caesar-like dominion.

To his congregation, he is nothing less than a godhead: His innovative gospel advocates cutting-edge football that is simultaneously a fast lane to glory and an aesthetic wonder of the world.

It brought 14 pieces of silver to Barcelona, tightened Bayern Munich's grip on the Bundesliga and established Manchester City as the record-breaking Premier League yardstick.

Brilliant and beautiful in happy cohabitation has been Guardiola's calling card since he first teamed up with Messi to deliver a spellbinding Camp Nou symphony.

Klopp, though, has stolen a sizeable slice of his aura.

The dynamic between the two offers the promise of some unmissable theatre over these coming weeks.

How does Guardiola rail against unfamiliar subservience, a status that is certain to register as both an affront and a challenge to a coach who has never had reason to doubt his man of destiny march through life?

A clue is found on a whiteboard in his office where Guardiola has written words borrowed from Marcelo Biesla.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has words with full-back Benjamin Mendy after his team's victory against Leicester City on Saturday. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has words with full-back Benjamin Mendy after his team's victory against Leicester City on Saturday. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"The moments in my life when I have improved are closely related to failure; the moments in my life when I have regressed are closely related to success. Being successful deforms us as human beings, it relaxes us, it plays tricks on us, it makes us worse individuals, it feeds our egos.

"Failure is the complete opposite, it forms us, makes us more solid, brings us closer to our convictions, makes us more coherent. I was happy when I was involved with amateur football, I was happy when I matured into the job that I love. I have a deep love for football, for the game, for the corner kick, for the narrow space, for the long line on the pitch, for the football itself.

"Yet I despise all the rest. Let me be clear. The joy that comes with winning lasts about five minutes and what’s left is a gaping void and a loneliness that’s hard to describe. Never allow failure to affect your self-esteem.

"When you win, understand that praise and accolades are deceptive for they feed our ego and deform us. When you lose, the opposite happens. What really matters is the nobility of the resources at your disposal."

That philosophy is about to face an existential challenge.

For a club as powerfully resourced as City, the 25-point ravine separating them from Liverpool is failure writ large. Will it “form” Guardiola, “make him more solid” or “coherent”?

During the break, Pep has been buffeted by life-changing events: His 82-year-old mother succumbed to Covid-19, Guardiola donating €1million to the fight against the virus.

Professionally, he has recruited a new assistant to replace Mikel Arteta. The enlisting of Juanma Lillo underwhelmed Fleet Street, one English broadsheet greeting his appointment with the headline: "Why Pep Guardiola signed a manager who hasn’t won a top trophy with 17 clubs as his No 2."

City have two immediate opponents in Europe: Real Madrid, whom they impressively ambushed at the Bernabeu, securing a statement 2-1 first leg victory in their Round of 16 tie; and the Court of Arbitration for Sport to whom they have appealed UEFA's two-year European ban for breach of Financial Fair Play.

Manchester City and Kevin de Bruyne could still end the season with three trophies. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Manchester City and Kevin de Bruyne could still end the season with three trophies. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

With domestic sovereignty broken by Liverpool, the European battle that will unfold between the rectangular white lines is the one that will obsess Guardiola.

Kevin de Bruyne's creative wand ensures that City will never lack imagination or artistry.

The three-month break may have recharged Raheem Sterling's battery which had fallen flat (his early-season, 24-goal whirlwind becalmed by a 12-game scoreless run immediately before lockdown).

In even the autumn of a prolific career, Sergio Aguero brings one of the most serrated cutting edges English football has known.

The doubt, amplified by how Manchester United’s pace dismantled City in the derby game just before football ground to a halt in March, is a defensive one. Specifically, the ongoing susceptibility to blitzkrieg counter-attacking.

That was City's seventh league defeat, the most endured by Guardiola in a single season over his career. The recurring theme has been one of defensive neglect, the failure to replace Vincent Kompany leaving the club threadbare when Aymeric Laporte was injured.

Fernandinho is an outstanding holding midfielder, but pairing the 35-year-old as a stopgap centre-back alongside the reckless Nicolas Otamendi, seemed to speak of Guardiola's almost contemptuous disregard for the art of defending.

It is a philosophical Achilles heel the manager must immediately address.

Klopp has galloped off into the domestic sunset. Should City slip up against Arsenal on Wednesday, the coronation for which Liverpool have waited 30 years can arrive as early as this weekend with a derby victory over Everton.

Guardiola may sit comfortably on the Mount Rushmore of contemporary coaches, but Klopp's beaming granite likeness is now the centrepiece of that celebration of high achievement.

There is a second inspirational quote dominating Pep's Manchester office.

It announces: "First, you have to know what to do. Then, you have to know how to do it."

To step from the semi-darkness, to get close to emulating Klopp's supernova season, Guardiola must win the Champions League.

The Catalan knows what to do. The coming months will inform the world of whether he knows how to do it.