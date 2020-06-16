| 13.6°C Dublin

How Pep responds to being replaced as football's alpha male will be the most compelling storyline of all

Roy Curtis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Expand

Jurgen Klopp’s supernova persona radiates such relentlessly blinding wattage that even a sun king like Pep Guardiola can seem exiled to a kind of semi-darkness.

For maybe the first time in his imperious coaching life, the prince of Catalonia is confronted by the jolting truth that he must defer to a rival as world leader in his field of expertise.

After so long as football’s undisputed and untouchable matinee idol, a cosmic figure robed in a uniform of stardust, Guardiola's name will trail that of Liverpool's evangelical German when the credits for the Premier League's Project Restart blockbuster roll on Wednesday evening.

