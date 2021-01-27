| 9.9°C Dublin

How Jurgen Klopp can take a leaf out of the Jack Charlton book to help Liverpool's creaking defence

John Aldridge

Jack Charlton talks tactics with Paul McGrath before Ireland's 1994 win over Germany in Stuttgart. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Jack Charlton talks tactics with Paul McGrath before Ireland's 1994 win over Germany in Stuttgart. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp needs to take a page out of Jack Charlton’s rule book as he looks to plot a way out of the huge hole his side have fallen into.

Liverpool take on Tottenham tomorrow and then face West Ham on Sunday and if there is any way of getting defender Joel Matip on the field for both of those games, Klopp has to take it.

As we saw in last Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester United, it is unfair to throw a teenager like Rhys Williams into the heat of a massive game like that and expect him to see off opponents like Marcus Rashford.

