How it could work, the remaining hurdles and the German blueprint: How the Premier League is planning a return to action

Premier League chiefs have discussed the prospect of playing the remaining games of the season at a small number of neutral venues and are looking into the logistics of a return date in June.

With the backing of the UK government, Premier League officials are pressing forward with plans for a restart of football with a host of options still on the table, yet obstacles remain in the push to try and complete the current campaign.

Several sources close to the discussions have told Independent.ie that a variety of options have been considered at the three video conference calls featuring all 20 clubs in recent weeks, with all parties fully aware that the final decision on a return for football will need government approval.

With concerns expressed by some club owners over a public backlash if matches are played at 20 venues and ambulance staff are required to attend at a time of a national health crisis, alternative plans are being considered in what could be billed as 'a festival of football' this summer.

WHAT IS AT STAKE?

Premier League clubs have estimated that around £762m of broadcast money is at stake if the final 92 games of the season are not played and while principle partners Sky Sports and BT Sport have held what has been described as 'constructive' discussions, they may not hand over that level of funding, unless some the remaining 92 matches are played.

Liverpool and Tottenham were among the top clubs that, initially, put their non-playing staff on a government scheme to fund their wages. However, both clubs reversed that decision when talks over a possible return to action in June or July gathered momentum and broadcast money appeared to be more secure than initially expected.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

While clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham will be losing potential revenue of around £3m-per-game if fans are not permitted inside stadiums, broadcast income has been the primary revenue stream for clubs for over a decade – and protecting that cash has been the focus in all discussions.

NEUTRAL VENUE PLAN

Real Madrid have already made plans to play their remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium used by their B team and Barcelona are considering using the Johan Cruyff Stadium used by their rising stars, as they believe playing in smaller venues would reduce the impact of cavernous empty stands at their iconic homes.

Now we can reveal that the Premier League are also looking at the use of alternative venues, with Manchester City's 7,000-seater Academy stadium adjacent to their Etihad training base a potential venue for northern-based teams to play in, the Football Association's St George's Park a possible Midlands hub and Wembley Stadium mentioned as centre for London matches.

Using a reduced number of venues would reduce costs for clubs of opening up their own stadiums, while it would reduce the amount of NHS medical staff that would be required to attend matches.

Issues over the deployment of VAR technology would need to be considered if neutral venues are used, as the Premier League is believed to be keen to try and finish the season under the same conditions as it started, but it is believed these concerns can be overcome.

HOW IT COULD WORK

Players may be based at their training grounds while matches are played, with club staff travelling to the venue of the match on the day of the game and returning to their base after.

Players would be tested for Covid-19 when they arrive at the training base and while a lack of testing capacity was an issue in the UK when these proposals were first discussed last month, government officials are now in a position to offer 100,000 tests-a-day if required.

Premier League clubs may well pay for their own private tests to ensure they are not taking test kits away from NHS staff and members of the public, with a three- to four-week training period suggested before matches could commence.

The proposals include the idea of playing numerous fixtures on the same day, with all matches televised in a move that could generate additional revenue for clubs looking to cover losses of match-day income.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will be a key figure in the final decisions and he has stated that he would like to see some of the matches shown on terrestrial TV.

"I've raised this challenge to the Premier League in the conversations I've had with them," he said.

"I have said to the Premier League it wouldn't send the best signal if they were one of the first major sports to resume behind closed doors and the public at large couldn't have access to it.

"There are all sorts of creative options to consider when assessing if matches could be screened on free-to-view, but it is something they should be considering and they have said they are."

THE REMAINING HURDLES

Hopes of a return for Premier League football in June or July very much depend on events on the ground in England over the next three weeks.

Some hardware stores have already opened ahead of expected relaxations of lockdown restrictions in early May, in what is being viewed as a soft restart to the economy that will assess whether the spread of the virus can now be controlled.

If there was to be a second surge of Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions were reimposed, hopes of the Premier League season finishing in a credible time frame would rapidly fade.

In addition, Sky Sports and BT Sport would need to get on board with the restart plan if allowing some matches on free-to-air TV is one of the conditions of the UK government before they give a green light to matches resuming, as the subscription channels currently have exclusive broadcast rights.

Meanwhile, some players may be reluctant to risk their own health in a bid to get matches back on, with Chelsea midfielder Willian among those expressing doubts over whether he would be willing to play during the current global health crisis.

If there was an outbreak of the virus at a Premier League club after their return to training, it may halt plans to get matches back underway, yet despite the doubts, it appears that we are rapidly heading towards a point where Premier League matches could inject some much-needed normality back into our lives.

THE GERMAN BLUEPRINT

Germany is on course to be the first major European league to resume matches, with their blueprint likely to form a part of ongoing Premier League discussions.

Bundesliga chiefs have made plans to restart their season on May 9th, with clubs already back in training and strict guidelines in place to limit their players' exposure to possible infection from Covid-19.

A German task force has devised an 18-point plan that includes the following criteria:

* All pre-match press conferences will be staged on video calls, with a limited number of media permitted to attend games inside stadiums alongside broadcast crews.

* Players have been banned from having communal buffets at their training base or using wellness areas together, while an optimal temperature and humidity level for the players' rooms has been advised.

* Stadiums will be divided into three zones and a maximum of 330 people can attend each fixture. The inner section belongs to the 22 players, 18 bench players, five referees and around 53 others. The stands are considered the second section, and the area directly surrounding the stadium is the third zone.

* Mobile sinks are to be set up in the stadium while protective masks are mandatory for medical personnel and all those involved in TV production.

* Each club must have a hygiene officer on site who ensures that all hygiene requirements are being met.

Online Editors