How is a Man United side that was hammered 6-1 by Spurs this season in a position to go top?

John Aldridge

MANCHESTER United get the chance to leap above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table tonight and we are about to find out whether they can handle the pressure of challenging for the title.

For the last couple of seasons, Liverpool have been the team to beat and the pressure that goes with everyone shooting at you needed to be absorbed by Jurgen Klopp and his players.

To their credit, Liverpool have handled that status superbly well and despite everything that has been thrown at them this season, with injuries and dodgy VAR decisions, they managed to keep their momentum going up to their last three games.

