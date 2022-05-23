How Ireland's Premier League players ranked in far from vintage season for boys in green

The show is over for another Premier League season where a small Irish contingent flew the flag to varying degrees of distinction.

It’s unlikely that montages featuring the major highlights of the campaign will be graced by the presence of Stephen Kenny’s squad members.

Only a handful are hovering around the edges of the major storylines and the overall contingent to see game-time in any league fixture has shrunk in size to 15.

Every year, we rank the contribution of the Irish players from top to bottom with their status at the beginning of the season taken into account in reaching conclusions.

It means that senior performers may be placed behind younger players who saw less action but exceeded expectations from when the starting grid was formed last August.

Eight of the 15 are under the age of 23, which is encouraging. Yet Norwich’s relegation takes three of them to the Championship and serious question marks hang over the standing of players at clubs that are safe. Here’s the rundown on a far from vintage year.

1 MATT DOHERTY

It says a lot about the state of affairs when the player at the top of the charts made just nine Premier League starts across the campaign.

However, there’s definitely an argument to be made that Doherty hit the highest bar by reviving his fortunes and starring with a Spurs side that was galvanised by Antonio Conte.

With his future in doubt in January, the wing-back bounced back to prove he has a future at this level and with his employers booked for Champions League football next term, the Dubliner has turned out as the big winner of the campaign.

2 SHANE DUFFY

A public vote would probably have put Duffy top of the pile and it would be difficult to argue with the statement that his resurgence is the story of the season. His Brighton career looked to be finished after a disastrous loan at Celtic, but Duffy regrouped last summer, making decisions in his personal life with a view to hitting the ground running for the beginning of this campaign.

He did need a team-mate to be struck down by Covid to get into Graham Potter’s opening XI but Duffy made the most of his opportunity and proved there’s life in the old dog.

The slight caveat here is that he was on the sidelines for the bulk of the second half of the season and, with just a year remaining on his contract, a slight doubt hangs over his standing.

3 NATHAN COLLINS

Burnley's Nathan Collins of Burnley shows his dejection following his side's defeat to Newcastle and relegation to the Championship. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Burnley's Nathan Collins of Burnley shows his dejection following his side's defeat to Newcastle and relegation to the Championship. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty

The defender (21) has impressed in his first Premier League campaign, biding his time behind James Tarkowski and Ben Mee before eventually making the most of an injury to the latter to get a proper run of action at the highest level. The low point was the last day concession of a penalty, and he will learn from the experience with his future now wrapped up in Burnley’s uncertain direction.

4 ADAM IDAH

Recency bias can be cruel to players who sit out the final weeks and this is certainly the case for the luckless Idah who has been met with one setback after another since his breakthrough with Norwich. The Corkman did make 17 Premier League appearances in the Canaries ill-fated battle with relegation, with six of those coming from the start when Dean Smith put his trust in the 21-year-old. He got off the mark against Everton in January at a time when Norwich were building up a mini head of steam. Alas, a knee injury in February brought his momentum to a shuddering halt.

5 SÉAMUS COLEMAN

Fans mob Everton's Séamus Coleman after the recent victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fans mob Everton's Séamus Coleman after the recent victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

The Irish captain was the only player to reach the 30 appearances mark, and that’s a considerable achievement for a 33-year-old. It has been a challenging season for the Donegal man, however, as he has faced criticism from Everton fans and high profile pundits that he hasn’t encountered at any other point in his career. But his role in Thursday’s crucial victory over Crystal Palace summed up the story of it in a way – he bounced back from a mistake to play a vital part in a spirited revival. He’s a survivor.

6 CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER

OK, so it’s possibly absurd to put Kelleher here on the basic of just two league appearances across the campaign but he did little wrong in the games with Watford and Chelsea and it’s impossible to ignore the broader story of his season with a frontline role in the charge to the EFL Cup. It’s also a considerable achievement to have an Irish player in the squad of such an elite team every week. He’s moved forward in the past 12 months.

7 SHANE LONG

Is this the end of the Tipperary native’s Premier League journey? He’s still doing it at 35, which really shouldn’t be underestimated much as he’s dropped out of the Irish picture and has been peripheral for the Saints. Long has seen more action since Christmas and registered a goal against Everton in February. It seems as though the end is nigh for his stint with the Saints but he’s taken more out of this season than looked likely at the midpoint.

8 ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE

Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele scores against Leeds. Picture: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele scores against Leeds. Picture: REUTERS/Chris Radburn





This is a frustrating one. Back in the autumn, Omobamidele was threatening a major breakthrough, starring for Ireland and making his Premier League debut as a 19-year-old. He was also on target in Norwich’s defeat to Leeds in November, but a back problem that emerged in the aftermath of his fifth league appearance in December – a loss at Tottenham – ended his season. There are regrettable parallels with Idah.

9 KEVIN LONG

There’s cut and paste potential with the story of a Long season as it runs along familiar lines. He’s a valued member of the Burnley panel, without being a first teamer. Indeed, Nathan Collins was parachuted in above his compatriot. Yet the other element to the 31-year-old’s season is that he was sidelined for the majority of it; he was injured as much as he was out of favour and Mike Jackson did call on him when it mattered most

10 CIARÁN CLARK

Clark’s tally of 13 outings puts him above several players ranked higher but the important asterisk is that Newcastle opted to leave him out of their Premier League squad for the second half of the season after some deadline day business. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for the seasoned defender who has also dropped out of Stephen Kenny’s plans. He shouldn’t be remembering 2021/’22 with any great affection.

11 WILL SMALLBONE

The midfielder has made four appearances in the league since coming back from a long-term setback, but did also feature in the EFL Cup and FA Cup. He does seem to be well regarded by the Saints and maybe this was something of a bridging year following his ACL heartache. Still, at the age of 22, he’s played very little senior football so he’s approaching crossroads territory.

12 EVAN FERGUSON

A challenging one to assess because in many respects this has been an incredible year for the 17-year-old since he’s been selected in Graham Potter’s matchday squad for 15 Premier League games. The flip side is that his (league) game-time has been restricted to just 22 minutes in a solitary outing. Ferguson is going to be around for the long haul and was sprung from the bench in cup matches but he’s likely getting to the stage where the novelty of being so close to the big time is wearing off.

13 TONY SPRINGETT

The Irish-qualified Norwich player has come to the fore since their fate was sealed with half a game against West Ham, 67 minutes against Leicester, and 29 minutes against Tottenham. Landmark moments in his life but those games ended in 4-0, 3-0 and 5-0 defeats respectively. Idah and Omobamidele have reached a higher ceiling but the next stage for Springett will be pushing for game-time when Norwich are expecting to win every week at the top of the Championship.

14 JEFF HENDRICK

The bottom places on the list are assigned to players who were dispatched from their Premier League employer in January after minimal impact prior to that. To be fair to Hendrick, he did score in the Premier League this term – an away goal at Wolves in October. Eddie Howe clearly didn’t rate him and was slow to use Hendrick in cup competitions. He was dispatched to QPR where his form was nowhere near his improved Irish performances. Hendrick is firmly in the ‘where does he go from here?’ bracket.

15 AARON CONNOLLY

The glass half full take on Connolly’s season is that embarking on a loan to Middlesbrough – even if it didn’t ignite – will be the making of him as critics who watched him toil before Christmas questioned if he had the desire to get out of the Brighton bubble and prove himself elsewhere. A brace in the EFL Cup in September showed a glimpse of what he can do, but he made no impact in the Premier League and has not pushed on since that thrilling double strike against Spurs in 2019. The three year anniversary of that is approaching but the fear is that it will represent his career peak. That ball is in his court.