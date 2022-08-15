| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Erling Haaland took Cherries apart in eight touches and two passes

Braut force: Erling Braut Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: PA Expand

Close

Braut force: Erling Braut Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: PA

Braut force: Erling Braut Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: PA

Braut force: Erling Braut Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: PA

Mike McGrath

Erling Haaland’s ‘passing map’ for his home debut at the Etihad Stadium was not exactly the scattered patterns of his team-mates.

Manchester City’s new €60million striker found his team-mates just twice all game. That is a stark comparison with Joao Cancelo, who has completed more than 200 passes in his two games this season. Indeed, passing the ball just twice in a Pep Guardiola team is an achievement itself.

Related topics

More On Manchester City

Most Watched

Privacy