How does this Liverpool title-winning team compare to the 1990 side?

Liverpool have won their first title since 1990.

Here, we compare the current side with the last one to lift the title (* 1990 team based on most league appearances)

Bruce Grobbelaar v Alisson Becker

Grobbelaar was the team's larger-than-life, eccentric character and that sometimes detracted from how good a goalkeeper he was. However, in 1990 he kept just 12 clean sheetsin 38 league appearances, compared to Alisson Becker's 11 in 21***. The Brazil international, who has fully justified his £65million transfer fee, has a certain degree of extravagance but that relates to his confidence with the ball at his feet and his formover the last two seasons has been a crucial component in the season's success.

Barry Venison v Trent Alexander-Arnold

Venison had been Liverpool's first-choice right-back for three seasons – although he also filled in on the left when Jim Beglin broke his leg - and as a solid, tough-tacklingdefender was 25 when he won his second league title. Local lad Alexander-Arnold, a product of the club's academy has enjoyed a stellar rise since his debut in October 2016 as an 18-year-old. Good going forward, a brilliant crosser, he has provided 12*** assistsin the league, equalling the record for a defender he set himself last season.

The Liverpool first-team squad celebrate after winning the First Division title at Anfield in April 1990 after beating QPR 2-1. Photo: Getty Images

Whatsapp The Liverpool first-team squad celebrate after winning the First Division title at Anfield in April 1990 after beating QPR 2-1. Photo: Getty Images

Alan Hansen v Virgil Van Dijk

Comparisons have already been made between the old and new. Both calm and composed on the ball and excellent at reading the game, their presence in the team was – and is -a comfort and a confidence boost to team-mates. Hansen was good at bringing the ball out from the back but Van Dijk probably edges him on that front, as does the Dutchman in his range of passing and his recovery speed. Hansen was good in the air defensivelybut did not score a goal in their league-winning season: Van Dijk has four goals***

Glenn Hysen v Joe Gomez

The often under-rated Hysen actually made the most league appearances of any defender in 1990. Another player who was comfortable on the ball he benefited from playing alongsideHansen and was not quite the same player when the Scotland international was not in the team. Thirty years on Gomez has had to overcome some significant injuries early in his career but has established himself as Van Dijk's first-choice partner. Quick andconfident in possession, although he is occasionally targeted by more physical opponents.

David Burrows v Andy Robertson

Burrows was a whole-hearted, full-blooded left-back. Not the most gifted but made up for it with his competitiveness. Robertson, a bargain £8m buy from Hull, has establishedhimself as one of the best left-backs in world football. A tremendous engine and a wand of a left-foot, the defender's relentless energy means he is effective at both ends of the pitch. Contributed seven assists***.

Steve Nicol v Georginio Wijnaldum

Both team's utility men. Nicol could play anywhere in defence plus also in midfield. The Scot was solid, dependable, good with both feet and super-fit despite his suspectdietary habits and while he was the butt of many jokes about his intelligence he had a natural ability which made him a manager's favourite. Wijnaldum is the man for all occasions for Jurgen Klopp, having played centre-back, midfield and centre-forward. Strongin possession, he does not score many goals but tends to raise his game according to the occasion.

Steve McMahon v Fabinho

McMahon was the archetypal midfield tough-tackling hardman. He was the side's enforcer in the centre of the park and was pivotal to the 1990 side and was the only outfieldplayer to feature in every league match. Fabinho does a similar job, albeit with a slightly more cultured air. The Brazil international took a while to settle after his summer arrival from Monaco last season but has become a key figure with his ability to coverthe ground, read the game and distribute the ball.

Ronnie Whelan v Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's Mr Consistency. Clever and composed on the ball, he was an important cog in the Liverpool machine. He had an eye for goal but, surprisingly, scored only once inthe league in 1990. Having divided opinion for years this season Henderson's qualities are finally being widely acknowledged and the biggest compliment is that Liverpool look a lesser side when he has missed out with injury. He offers leadership and energyin midfield, a creative outlook which is under-appreciated and the only thing lacking is more goals with just three*** this season.

Peter Beardsley v Roberto Firmino

Different types of players but both crucial fulcrums in their respective team's game-plans. Beardsley was a creative genius, a player who drifted around the opposition's finalthird and was able to unlock defences and provide the ammunition for more prolific players, although he still reached double figures in the league for each of the four seasons he was at the club. Firmino is the key man in Klopp's counter-pressing tactics. Thehard-working Brazilian harries defenders, tracks back and makes off-the-ball runs which opens up space for team-mates. Not his best goalscoring season with seven***, curiously all away from home, but he offers plenty more.

Ian Rush v Mohamed Salah

Rush, Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, was the main man up front with 18 league goals in the 1990 title-winning season. The hard-working Welshman put in the legworkfor his team while still able to be lethal inside the penalty area and was the most feared striker of his generation. Salah's record in just under three seasons at the club is incredible, with 70 goals in 100 league appearances***. Even more amazing is thathe has been criticised for not being clinical enough. His current tally of 16*** is only one off the same stage last season and went on to be the league's joint leading scorer for a second successive campaign. Salah's pace wide on the right helps stretch defencesbut his ability to cut in onto his left foot has proved profitable.

John Barnes v Sadio Mane

Barnes was brilliant in the 1990 season in a slightly more advanced position than his previous left-wing role, and was virtually unplayable in a number of matches. Such washis huge influence in the title-winning season he outscored Rush 22 to 18. Mane emerged from the shadow of Salah's record-breaking first season to take his goalscoring to another level and he has been Liverpool's best attacker in the current campaign. Paceis his main threat but his decision-making and awareness around the penalty area has improved, as has his aerial ability. The Senegal international has scored 14** goals so far.

