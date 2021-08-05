Jack Grealish has completed a medical ahead of his record breaking £100m move to Manchester City, with the club still apparently keen to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane as well.

Sources close to Grealish were informed earlier this summer that City would not sign both of their top two targets, with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules blocking their hopes of capturing Kane after Grealish.

Yet City look now set to try and sign the England captain in addition to the Aston Villa skipper, with Independent.ie columnist John Aldridge suggesting the double deal would strike an ominous blow for football.

"How can Man City sign Grealish and Kane and even get close to complying to Financial Fair Play rules? I can't see how they can do it," said former Ireland striker Aldridge.

"They won a big court case against UEFA over this issue a couple of years back but they overturned their Champions League ban and they now know they can do what they want and get away with it.

"If UEFA question their sponsorship deals again, they will just throw some high-powered lawyers at it and take a big fine. But they will have ruined football for everyone else by then.

"We have now reached a point where the big state-owned clubs and Chelsea with Roman Abramovich are in a league of their own and they will just try and buy up all the best players. Is that what we want to see for our game?"

Aldridge also hit out at Kane for refusing to turn up for training at Tottenham this week, as he also pushes to secure a move to Man City that would see the Premier League champions break the transfer record they are setting to sign Grealish.

"This is the England captain and he is meant to be a role model for young kids, but what will they think if they see their hero effectively going on strike? I didn't think he would do this," he added.

"I'm disappointed by what Kane has done this week. There is a classy way to try and get a move or there is the way Kane has gone and Spurs fans won't forget this if he leaves on bad terms.

"Clearly he wants to leave for City and believes he has an agreement that he can leave this summer, but Spurs don't seem to want to let him do that.

"I understand that he wants to win trophies and the way City are spending this summer, there is a good chance they will dominate football for a long time unless someone stops them by blocking them financially."