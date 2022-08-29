How ‘alien’ Erling Haaland is striking fear into rest of the league

ACCORDING to one rival manager, Erling Haaland is “like an alien... stronger, taller, faster than anything we have seen before”.

The Norwegian’s 19-minute hat-trick against Crystal Palace was an awesome display of Manchester City’s new firepower as they came from two goals down to win with ease.

Pep Guardiola has already fallen in love with him, but it is the reaction across the other 19 dugouts, where managers have been calling each other to sound out ways to stop him, that is just as telling.

But having a plan to deal with Haaland is one thing; actually doing it is another.

The Norwegian certainly delivered an out-of-this-world performance on Saturday.

It was brutal and beautiful as he headed City level from a Phil Foden cross, put them in front with a close-range tap-in after expertly drifting into space at the far post, and then made sure of the win with City’s fourth when he charged and barged his way through the middle of the Palace defence.

“What’s important is he’s a lovely guy; down to earth,” Guardiola said, perhaps aware of what his counterparts have been saying about Haaland being from a different planet.

“He could have come and... I don’t know, but it’s completely the opposite. We are completely in love with him. It’s not just the goals, it’s how happy he is.

“I see his behaviour and his body language. You pay attention to the body language of the players and, always, he is in the right position.

“It’s so tough [for a striker who is not in the game], that’s why I’m impressed. He’s always there, encouraging the players, making incredible effort. He knows it’s coming. He has an incredible sense of that.”

Not since Viking raiders landed on the Northumbrian coast and came across the gold and silver riches of the local monasteries has a Scandinavian arrived and done so much damage so quickly.

The monks thought the “pagan hordes” of invaders in the eighth century could also have been from another world as they began their conquest.

To think, some thought it would take Haaland time to adjust to English football after heavily criticising his performance in the Community Shield.

A quiet, subdued debut in little more than a pre-season friendly has been followed by six goals in four league games.

Haaland is not just as good as we thought he looked at Borussia Dortmund, he is possibly better, even if team-mate Rodri admitted he was still finding his feet in this City side.

“We understand that people doubt sometimes,” the Spaniard said. “But we know the player he is and what he came from. He needs three touches to score a goal. He’s an incredible player.

“It is tough in that position because we are used to playing with a ‘false nine’ that moves a lot and now we have him as a reference who doesn’t move too much. He needs to adapt.

“Of course, his natural talent makes the difference, but he needs to do better at being involved in the game – when to come, when to drop, when to go to the space. It’s normal, we have been together for just one month.”

Regardless, rival managers have already been calling each other to talk about how dangerous Haaland is, fearful of the damage he can inflict, startled by his physical and technical attributes, hoping to pick each other’s brains to try to work out how to contain the new weapon at Guardiola’s disposal.

On this evidence you can try, but you will not succeed.

City were the best team in the Premier League without a proper centre-forward last season; now they have arguably the best in Europe to lead their line.

He sparked the fightback from 3-1 down to earn a point at Newcastle the weekend before and won the game against Palace.

“He could not make a hat-trick against West Ham because I made a substitution and took him off,” Guardiola said.

“We are here to win the games, not to score two, three goals. Numbers are nice but he is here to help us win. The rest is not important.

“Last season we couldn’t beat Palace but we won the title. This season we beat Palace, will we win the title? We are here to win titles and if you have a player like him, he will help because he has special qualities.”

Indeed he does, but Haaland wears them well.

His goal celebrations were exuberant, wheeling away, arms swinging as the Etihad roared and cheered its new hero, but his one-hand wave to his adoring fans after the final whistle was gentle acknowledgement rather than any bask-in-the-glory behaviour.

No wonder Guardiola loves him. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)