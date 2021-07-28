'Hopefully I can keep going as long as possible' - Seamus Coleman signs new one-year Everton deal until 2023

Seamus Coleman has extended his stay with Everton by another season. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Everton until the summer of 2023.

Club captain Coleman's deal was due to expire next June but the club and new manager Rafa Benitez were keen to sort his future out quickly and have taken steps to address it.

The Donegal man and Ireland skipper was a £60,000 purchase from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and has now crossed the 350-appearance barrier with the Premier League side.

"It's a massive honour to extend my time here," said Coleman, "It was about getting my head down and keep working hard like I’ve always done, and the club decided to reward me with that. It’s something I’m very happy with.

“Hopefully now I can keep going as long as possible, give my experience to the younger lads, help and support them in any way I can, and contribute on the pitch as much as possible.

“Discussions were straight-forward. It’s not something that I just wanted to be given. I worked very hard last season and thought I did quite well in the games that I played in," added Coleman, who made 31 appearances under Carlo Ancelotti, although he was occasionally rotated out of the side.

“Every day in training I pushed myself to the limits and did all I could to stay and play for a big football club like this.”

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: "It takes a lot to become thought of as a legend at Everton – but Seamus is right up there with the very best… and knowing Seamus, I’m sure there’s even more to come."