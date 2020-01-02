Hodgson's relief at late leveller

Norwich had led through Todd Cantwell's fourth-minute strike from close range after a fortunate break in the box and were closing in on what would have been three precious points when Palace were given a helping hand by technology.

As substitute Connor Wickham slid home Wilfried Zaha's pass from close range the flag immediately went up for offside, but the goal was allowed to stand when a check showed defender Christoph Zimmermann was playing him on with his foot.

"In our draw at Southampton we had a goal ruled out for a very tight offside decision which was very frustrating and this time it was the exact opposite, with the technology helping us," said Hodgson.

Crystal Palace's Max Meyer in action with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki. Photo:Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Norwich manager Daniel Farke saw his slide slip seven points adrift of safety as a result of the draw and felt his players had been hard done by at the end.

"It always seems these big VAR decisions go against us so I was not surprised when the goal was given," said Farke, who handed Ireland U21 international Adam Idah his Premier League debut in injury time.

Irish Independent