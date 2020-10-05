'His goal-scoring record is fantastic' - Man United sign Edinson Cavani on one-year deal

Man United have announced the signing of Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer following his release from Paris St Germain over the summer.

Cavani, who has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A, joins on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

He said on the club website: "Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

"I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

"I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt."

Solskjaer said: "Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goal-scoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

"He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals.

"He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

"The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.

"Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United."

PA Media