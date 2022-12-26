‘His attitude was something you don’t see in 18-year-olds’ – the rapid rise of Ireland star Gavin Bazunu

Football can be a series of sliding door moments in the early stages of any career and there is no right or wrong way of making your way in the game. While Caoimhín Kelleher has opted to be number two behind Alisson at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Gavin Bazunu has taken a less glamorous path, but one that’s seen him become a Premier League regular with Southampton at the age of 20.

Kelleher turned 24 last month but has just 19 senior club appearances to his name at Liverpool. By the time 134-cap Ireland legend Shay Given turned 21, he had only played twice for Blackburn Rovers.

By comparison Bazunu will, if selected today, play his 101st senior club game when the Saints host Brighton, four-and-a-half years after his senior bow aged 16. He became Shamrock Rovers’ youngest first-team player when they defeated Bray Wanderers 5-0 in front of 1,500 at Tallaght Stadium.

Bazunu was snapped up by Manchester City shortly afterwards for €500,000, “the biggest transfer by an Irish club in the professional era,” said Rovers at the time, before successful loan spells at Rochdale and Portsmouth followed.

Read More

The Saints splashed out €14 million to sign him last July, and first-team goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes reveals they have been keeping tabs on Bazunu since his days with the Hoops.

“Every single person I spoke to about Gavin said the same thing, maturity,” said Sparkes, speaking from their mid-season training camp in Spain.

“During Gavin’s Portsmouth spell, we began to see him as a prospect for our first team. It’s not just the football side that we recruit on, a player’s personality is huge too.

“Everything that was said about Gavin is how he is. He was someone we really wanted to develop into a long-term player for us. His drive and willingness to learn were big factors too. When you put all that together with his footballing talent, it made for a really well-rounded decision.”

Bazunu came through the academy at Shamrock Rovers before making his senior bow in June 2018, keeping four league clean sheets in a row along with ‘that’ famous penalty save against Kieran Sadlier down at Cork City.

The Firhouse native impressed in two Europa League qualifying ties too, but spent the rest of the season on the bench as Alan Mannus arrived the following month.

“You don’t want to throw them in that early, but sometimes you just can’t hold them back. He’s ready,” manager Stephen Bradley said of his 16-year-old goalkeeper at the time.

“My first impression was of a humble kid who wanted to work hard and get better so badly,” said Jose Ferrer, first-team goalkeeping coach at Rovers.

“He was passionate about goalkeeping, always did extra sessions, so when he got the chance he was ready. The mindset he had was incredible for a kid that young. He never got too high, or too low and being around men from an early age helped. It’s easy to say now, but I was expecting big things from him.

“He always visits us when he has free time, helps with the young kids and shares his ideas. He never forgets where he came from. I don’t have the words to say how grateful I am to Gavin.”

After arriving at Manchester City, Bazunu soon rose through the academy ranks and regularly trained with the first team before he signed for League One side Rochdale in May 2021, making 32 starts.

“You could see straight away he was talented,” said his former Rochdale team-mate and Galway native Conor Shaughnessy, who’s now at Burton Albion.

“You could tell he was going to go on to bigger and better things. In League One, you don’t see many goalkeepers who are that good with their feet, it was almost like having an extra centre-half.

“His attitude was something you don’t see much in 18-year-olds nowadays. His professionalism was meant for a higher club. It’s happened so quickly for him, but he deserves it and more.”

Rochdale were relegated by one point that season, and Bazunu went south to Portsmouth to gain further first-team experience where he quickly became a fan favourite in his 46 appearances. He was named Portsmouth’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season last May.

2021 also saw Bazunu cement his place as Ireland’s number one, with standout displays against Serbia and Portugal, also denying Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot.

“I think Manchester City did a fantastic job in recruiting Gavin and sending him on some really good loan moves,” said Sparkes. “Senior football is big pressure and there’s real consequences. When there’s points on the line and team-mates have to pay mortgages, it can be hard to make your way in the game. For all the positives on loan, there were some mistakes too, which he had to learn how to deal with.

“If it wasn’t for those loans he took, it would have been a big risk to sign him. Because he’s played almost 100 senior club games, and international football, he has set a benchmark.”

Sparkes reveals Bazunu wasn’t guaranteed the number one shirt when he signed for the Saints. He has earned it, competing against Alex McCarthy, one of the club’s highest earners, and close friend Willy Caballero.

“When we signed Gavin, we saw him as our first-team goalkeeper, but told him he had to earn the number one shirt,” added Sparkes, who spent several years coaching at New York Red Bulls and Swansea City before arriving at St Mary’s.

“It was about who performed during pre-season. When it came to deciding who would play the first Premier League game against Spurs, Gavin deserved it. I made sure to text his parents, but also all the former coaches that worked with him.

“I contacted Jose at Shamrock Rovers to thank him for his part in Gavin’s development, Manchester City, Portsmouth, and Rochdale too. That was very important, and I made sure I got Hugo Lloris’ shirt for him.

“I don’t think he realised just how big a moment it was until a few days later. To call himself a Premier League footballer is a huge achievement. It’s testament to the work he’s done, the sacrifices his family made and the time his coaches have invested.”

As he did at Rovers, Bazunu gravitated towards older team-mates at Southampton and picked a dressing room seat beside former Argentine international Caballero at the club’s training ground, another sign of his commitment to learning the craft from a player who is over twice his age.

“Gavin and Willy are really good friends,” reveals Jacob Tanswell, Southampton reporter with The Athletic. “One of the reasons Willy signed a new deal was to be a mentor to Bazunu. Just the other week, Willy was playing with the B team and Gavin was the only first-team player there, supporting his friend.

“In tough moments, having Willy there to offer advice is key. Gavin is in one of the worst performing defences in the Premier League, but there’s not been one moment where you thought we needed to change him.”

With less than 20 miles between Southampton and Portsmouth, Tanswell was aware of Bazunu’s performances from last season, but has been impressed by how he has stepped up in his 15 Premier League starts.

“Gavin is a mature goalkeeper and there’s been no doubts about him since signing,” adds Tanswell. “When you speak to people about him, they say how brave he is with his starting position. He’s so good with his feet, and just seems like the modern goalkeeper.”

Southampton entered the World Cup break in the relegation zone, but Bazunu, the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the league, has started every game to date, including impressive displays against Chelsea and Manchester City in his maiden season.

He also became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to start the first three games of a season, as Sparkes shared his thoughts on the 20-year-old’s start to life in the top flight.

“Gavin has come into the most difficult league in the world,” said Sparkes, with Nathan Jones named new Saints boss last month following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“If you look at his performances, there’s times he’s kept us in the game, and other times where he could have done a little better. That’s all part of the learning and development process, and he’s doing that in the best league in the world.

“If you look at all top goalkeepers, Iker Casillas, Manuel Neuer and De Gea for example, they all played a chunk of games at 18 and 19.

“Having that exposure to senior football has put him in a really good position to kick now. The next part is establishing himself as the long-term number one for Southampton.”

Barring injuries or a dramatic dip in form, Bazunu will be between the sticks for Stephen Kenny when France visit Dublin next March in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

“Gavin loves playing for Ireland and is bursting with pride every time he talks to me about it,” said Sparkes.

“It’s a different dynamic for Kelleher. He’s done well for Liverpool but has played far fewer games with Alisson ahead of him. For me, there’s no right or wrong way, their paths have taken them in different directions. Who am I to say Gavin’s way is better than Caoimhín’s? I think we will have our answer in ten or 15 years.”

Having already made it past a century of senior club appearances, fans and pundits will reflect on his remarkable rise over the last four years.

Bazunu won’t though, it’s not in his nature. He has always looked forward. It’s exactly the mindset that’s helped the Firhouse man become the youngest goalkeeper in the Premier League. His future is in safe hands.