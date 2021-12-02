‘He's very respectful of the journey he's on’ – Burnley manager Sean Dyche has high praise for Nathan Collins

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has praised the attitude of Irish defender Nathan Collins after he notched up another Premier League clean sheet.

Dubliner Collins made his fourth Premier League appearance for the Clarets in their 0-0 draw away to Wolves, with manager Dyche pleased with the progress of the 20-year-old.

"The defensive structure was excellent, it was a key performance from Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee was solid, Nathan Collins was excellent again. He had a really great attitude coming into the building in the summer, he's very respectful of the journey he's on," says Dyche.

"His attitude is fantastic and he gets more and more solid. He's adapting to what it is, and he listens and applies what we tell him," he added, as Burnley lacked that attacking edge but also made it five Premier League games unbeaten.

"I think we didn't quite find where we want to be offensively, the defensive structure of the side and mentality was excellent, to make sure we got a clean sheet, so pleased with that. We were not offensively as strong as we've looked recently, but there's a balance and they're a good side, sixth in the Premier League, so on the whole, we wanted to win, but we'll take a draw and a clean sheet," Dyche added.