'He's very good when he is fighting' - Swansea boss says Jose Mourinho relishes conflict

Mourinho has been embroiled in numerous high profile spats with rival managers, match officials and even his own players, with that theme continuing during his stint as United manager.

Yet his compatriot Carvalhal suggests Mournho is inspired by a conflict, suggesting it fuels his hunger to succeed. "I like Mourinho and he knows that I like him. I studied him," declared the Swansea boss, in comments reported in several English newspapers.

"I spent a week at Manchester United when Alex Ferguson was there, then a week watching Mourinho at Chelsea. I also went to Real Madrid. "I tried to learn with the best. He has a big self-confidence, like I do. You need that. But he is a completely different personality to me. He likes confrontation. He likes to fight with people. And he's very good when he is fighting.

"I am completely different. I like to keep far away from the fight. I like to win, but, if someone tries to fight with me, they will find they are fighting with themselves." Carvalhal summed up his own self-belief with his final comments, in a line that he might have stolen from the always confident Mourinho.

"If a club sacks me one day, the next morning, I feel sorry for them because they have lost a good manager," he added. "My background is strong, in knowledge - in both theory and practice. I know I have experience and I'm completely ready for everything."

Online Editors