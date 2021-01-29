'He's so passionate about winning' - Solskjaer talks up Bruno Fernandes' first year at Manchester United

“If the players don’t run, Bruno can’t play his passes. If Bruno doesn’t play his passes, the players can’t run.
“He’s part of a chain here and I’m sure that Bruno will say that he also appreciates his team-mates and that they help him through games.”
Solskjaer says Fernandes and his team-mates are ready for Saturday evening’s clash with improving Arsenal, who beat United at Old Trafford on November 1.
That was their last Premier League loss until Wednesday’s shock 2-1 defeat to rock-bottom Sheffield United, which led to horrific racist abuse being aimed at Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial on social media.
Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial received sickening racist abuse this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solskjaer spoke to the pair to check on them after the sickening bile sent their way and thinks they are OK, with the United boss calling for social media platforms to do more to halt these all too frequent attacks.
Martial saw a goal harshly ruled out in the first half against the Blades and the Norwegian, who knows a thing or two about scoring for the club, has no doubt the France forward will soon start regularly finding the net again.
“Keep working, keep working,” Solskjaer said. “He’s improved his fitness, he’s probably improved by 10-15 per cent from when I came – his running distance, his sprint distance. Keep using that.
“Like everyone, we’ve improved and his talent will always take him through. I’ve got no doubt about that whatsoever.
He's such a humble human being, working hard and I think everyone has seen what he’s done on the pitch. Very pleased with his first year and long may it continueBruno Fernandes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
“Yes, he’s missed a couple of chances and that happens to everyone.
“It’s just being ready when the chance, for example, tomorrow comes. Just be mentally ready.
“Don’t be frustrated, I’ve been there myself going through patches where you don’t really score goals and suddenly (you do).
“He keeps practicing in training so we know how good he is and we know he’ll come good.”