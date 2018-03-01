Ex-Arsenal midfielder Stuart Robson has blasted Arsene Wenger over recent comments regarding his status as manager, saying that if the Frenchman was loyal to the club 'he would have left two or three years ago'.

'He's so arrogant, it's untrue' - Former Arsenal star launches scathing attack on Arsene Wenger

Wenger has been under pressure for years at the Emirates, but has come in for renewed criticism after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Man City.

When questioned about his position by the media earlier this week, Wenger bit back and claimed that he has turned down many offers over the years to leave the club but has stayed loyal. However, speaking on Talksport's Sports Breakfast, Robson took a different view on Wenger's recent comments.

"Did you see his interview yesterday?," he said. "‘I’ve turned down the world to stay at Arsenal’ - he’s so arrogant, it’s untrue.

"The reason he stays at Arsenal is he can do what he wants, he’s not under pressure and he gets paid nearly £10million a year – that’s why he stays at Arsenal, not because he’s loyal to the club. "If he was loyal to Arsenal and loved Arsenal so much, he would have left two or three years ago."

Online Editors