'He's not good enough for Man United' - Sam Allardyce with stinging criticism for Anthony Martial and Jose Mourinho

Former England manager Sam Allardyce believes Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho should shoulder much of the blame for the trouble he has run into at Old Trafford.

United's 3-2 defeat against Brighton on Sunday was a low point in Mourinho's reign at the club, with pressure now mounting on a manager who was not given the backing he wanted by the club in this summer's transfer window.

Now Allardyce has suggested Mourinho cannot complain after being handed £400m to invest in new players since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016, as he offered up this stinging critique for the former Chelsea boss.

"Your the manager, you've got to do whatever it takes to sort that out immediately and not to see that type of performance for the rest of the season," he said after watching the defeat at Brighton in the beIN Sports studio.

"You can lose a game of football, anytime even Manchester United, even Manchester City can lose a game of football. But you can't lose a game like that where Brighton have outplayed you. Had more shots, more chances, more crosses and more action in the final third.

"There’s a new manager at Arsenal, there’s a new manager at Chelsea so that might help United to finish in the top four, but Mourinho has to sort his own house out. He has to look at himself, look at his staff.

"He will go home bitterly disappointed and extremely worried about how to put it right because that is what you do as a manager. He'll be the man losing more sleep than anybody else."

Allardyce was also highly critical of United striker Anthony Martial, who appears to be out of Mourinho's plans after he was fined for failing to return to the club's pre-season tour of America last month following the birth of his child.

"It doesn’t matter who the manager is, Martial is not good enough for Manchester United," he added. "If you want to be super critical and look at the players that he’s (Mourinho) got, he is not the player that they thought were getting or could develop in."

Online Editors