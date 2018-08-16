'He’s let himself down' - Former Man United midfielder blasts Paul Pogba after latest media storm

Paul Ince has backed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in what appears to be an ongoing battle with his midfielder Paul Pogba, as he suggested the French World Cup-winner should leave the club if he continues to agitate for a move.

Pogba has side-stepped several opportunities to dismiss reports suggesting he is keen on a move to Barcelona ahead of the August 31st transfer deadline in Spain, with Paddy Power ambassador Ince suggesting Mourinho has every right to be annoyed with the club's record signing.

"You’d like to think that when Paul Pogba went away to the World Cup, where he was fantastic, he’d have come back with a winners’ medal and felt a lot happier going into the new season. But, since he’s come back, he’s been a nightmare," said Ince.

"As a player, irrespective of whether you’re happy or unhappy, there are ways to conduct yourself. He captained United in their opening game of the season against Leicester, played brilliantly, and then came out with those quotes afterwards. I really can’t understand why he'd do that other than to get attention and set tongues wagging.

"Paul Pogba has got too much to say. Mourinho made him captain last week, which is a huge honour and one which he seems to underestimate.

"If Jose really thought so little of him, I doubt he’d have given him the armband. He had a great game, a real captain’s performance, but no one is talking about that because they’re too busy focussing on his off-field antics.

"I’m just not sure why he’s coming out publicly and disrespecting the club. He’s let himself down. All he needs to speak about is the team and their performances, rather than himself. It shows a lack of professionalism and discipline.

"I can understand why Mourinho is livid, and I can see why he would tell Pogba to put in a transfer request. If he’s so desperate to instigate a move away from Old Trafford, then he should just go. There is no player bigger than a club – especially not Manchester United.

"United can’t go on like this for the rest of the season. It’s not all about him. It’s about the full team and the fans. These petty arguments in public just make their issues worse, the focus is off winning games and trophies and it disrupts other players. Pogba could end up alienating himself from his teammates and the fans if he’s not careful.

"Ultimately though, Mourinho has the power. He will decide whether Pogba can stay or go. But if he’s so desperate to leave, he should just come out and say that and be transparent about it rather than stupid games."

United swiftly denied reports in one English newspaper on Thursday suggesting Mourinho and Pogba had a training ground fall-out in recent days, with the next test of this fractious relationship coming when United travel to face Brighton on Sunday.

Paul Ince was speaking exclusively to Paddy Power News.

Online Editors