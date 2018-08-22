'He's going to be a very useful asset' - John Aldridge picks out one Liverpool player who caught his eye in latest win

LIVERPOOL secured a fantastic victory at Crystal Palace, even if there were a few frayed nerves in the final 15 minutes.

While they could have won by more than the final 2-0 scoreline suggested, the game was tight, although Liverpool were clearly the better side and just didn’t make the most of their opportunities to get the second goal that would have calmed a few nerves until Sadio Mane’s late clincher.

The final ball wasn’t quite there for Liverpool at Selhurst Park when they got into some great attacking positions, but that may be because we are so early in the season and that sharpness isn’t there.

All that matters at this point in the campaign is picking up the three points in games that have to be won and just putting a little bit of pressure on Manchester City to see how they will handle it.

They had the title won by December last season and could afford to cruise to glory, but they will be wary of a Liverpool side that had the measure of them in the Premier League match at Anfield last season and the Champions League quarter-final that followed.

We don’t know how City will react if Liverpool hang on to their coat-tails for a few months and I liked many aspects of what I saw from Jurgen Klopp’s side in this win.

Naby Keita caught the eye again with some flashes of brilliance and we can all see that he is going to be a very useful asset once he gets used to the pace of the Premier League.

You could also see the strength in depth Klopp is now working with as he brought Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana off a bench that still had Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri waiting in the wings.

Liverpool are in good shape heading into the Brighton game at Anfield on Saturday and I think there is a lot more to come from this team as they move through the gears.

