'He's fuming' - frustrated Ronaldo heads straight down the tunnel after Man United slip up against Everton

An unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel after the final whistle as Man United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford.

After scoring five goals in his first five games back in a red shirt, Ronaldo would have hoped to keep that run going today - but Man United manager opted to keep the striker on the bench after picking a much-changed team.

The selection gamble didn't pay off, however, as although Ronaldo was sprung from the bench early in the second period, a second-half counter-attack goal from Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial's first-half opener.

A frustrated Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel after the final whistle, and former United defender Rio Ferdinand admitted he could understand his reaction.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “He’s disappointed, obviously, at the result. I understand that, we’ve all been there.

“It will be a mixture of things. He’s scored five in five, he’s a man in form, he’ll have wanted to continue that vein of form and get goals and shoot his team to victory on a day like today.

“But I understand frustrations and it comes out sometimes like that. Pogba was straight down the tunnel after him, both probably disappointed.

“But you have to say a club like Manchester United with the depth they have in their squad should be still able to get this game done.”

Fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas added: “That reaction, he (Ronaldo) wants to win the league. He’s not here for anything else but to win a league title, and he understands how to win a league title, so he’s fuming.

“That, for any manager, is a blessing, I would say. He’s got to manage it, Ole, now, but he’s got one of the most notorious winners to ever have played the game and he’s lucky to have him, so he’s going to be upset about today.”

Townsend was happy enough with the result, but was left wondering what might have been.

Asked if it felt like more than a point, he told BT Sport: “Yes and no.

“Going into the game with the injuries we had we probably would have accepted a point.

“But when you go to Old Trafford and create the chances we had – we had the chance that was offside in the last few minutes – yes we’re delighted, but on another day, it could have been three points.