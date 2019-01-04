Graeme Souness has hailed Man City star Fernandinho as the best midfielder in England after the Brazilian put in another top quality performance in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Graeme Souness has hailed Man City star Fernandinho as the best midfielder in England after the Brazilian put in another top quality performance in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

'He's easily the best central midfielder in the county' - Graeme Souness heaps praise on Man City's 'overlooked' star

The 33-year-old is often the unsung member of the Man City machine, but his absence was keenly felt in December as Pep Guardiola's side slipped behind the Reds in the title race.

Fernandinho arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has been a member of two Premier League-winning teams since, with Souness saying that his form could hold the key to Man City collecting another title.

Speaking on Sky Sports after last night's thrilling clash with Liverpool, Souness hailed Fernandinho as the 'overlooked' star in the Man City squad.

"Fernandinho is easily the best central midfield player in our country right now, and the amount of work he gets through is overlooked by the technique he has got as well," Souness said.

"When he wins it, puts a tackle in and gets his head up, he generally makes the best pass that's on offer."

Despite seeing their lead at the top of the table cut to four points following the 2-1 defeat to Man City, Souness added that he thinks Liverpool are still in the driving seat as they seak to end their 29-year wait for league glory.

"Liverpool are in great shape," he said.

"Ask both managers what position you'd rather be in right now - you're going to take the four points sitting top of the league, especially with the run-in that Liverpool have."

Online Editors