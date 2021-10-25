‘He's caused mayhem over the last couple of years’ – Scholes blasts Pogba after latest setback

Paul Pogba's wild contribution to Manchester United's disastrous 5-0 defeat against Liverpool was overlooked as the focus fell on the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But former Reds midfielder Paul Scholes did not hold back in his criticism of the French World Cup winner.

Pogba was dropped by Solskjaer for the Old Trafford showdown against Jurgen Klopp's title contenders and after he was thrown on at half-time, he offered up a foul on Naby Keita that resulted in a straight red card from referee Anthony Taylor.

With Pogba’s future at the club uncertain as he is holding off on signing a new contract, Scholes – speaking to Premier League Productions – questioned whether Pogba should play for the club again after his latest indiscretion.

"Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try and help the team and maybe get a little respectability about it, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away," said Scholes.

"Then, later on, gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle. Now you're 5-0 down with 10 men. You'd have to think, if Ole's still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?

"He's caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he's been.

"But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that.

"Look, he probably will play (again) won't he? But I don't think they will be missing anything if he doesn't.

"He's had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just (a lack of) discipline and disrespect for your manager and your team-mates, what he's done today."

Scholes also suggested his old team-mate Solskjaer faces an uncertain future after what the United manager admitted was his 'darkest day.'

"To say a disappointing day would be a complete understatement," he added of the 5-0 defeat.

"I don't think it was a lack of effort, I think tactically they were set up in a way where this could happen and unfortunately it did happen.

"Look, it's going to be difficult for Ole now. This is different to lose like this to Liverpool. It's going to be very difficult to come back from this.

"It was such a sad day, but you have to question tactics. He played two in midfield (Fred and Scott McTominay) and it was like two against five players at time. They had no chance when they were left that exposed."